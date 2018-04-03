Entertainment: Comedy, lectures and live music abound in Concord this week

We have another busy week on the entertainment schedule, just in time for the first days of April. There’s plenty of comedy on the docket to keep you laughing and lots of music to keep you dancing, and plenty in between.

Enjoy!

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Comedy Open Mic at Area 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Jam Night at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch: Sharad Gurung and Sagar Khatiwada at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m. The guest speakers will present “East Meets West: Connections Between Nepali and Western Music.” The musicians will explore cultural sharing of musical instruments and traditional harmonies, with examples from genres including children’s, devotional and patriotic music. The event is free.

Friday

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Music of Bach, Mozart, Grieg & Piazzolla: Two Pianos, Four Hands at Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors at ccmusicschool.org or by calling 228-1196.

Mixed Tape Night at Area 23 featuring Steven Chagnon, Chris Palermo and Nick Ferrero at 8:30 p.m.

Fuzz Boxx at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Tim & Dave Show at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Scalawag at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Daughtry at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Punchlines at Penuche’s comedy night at 9 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Cashore Marionettes present Simple Gifts at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. for free (limit of four tickets per person, available at ccanh.com). Simple Gifts is a series of touching portrayals and poignant scenes from everyday life set to stunning music by such composers as Vivaldi, Strauss, Beethoven and Copland.

Theater

Goodnight Goodnight Construction Site at Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 10 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com. School group bookings available. A musical based on the bestselling book.

Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Audience members put their name in a hat for an opportunity to share a 5-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme.

The Kid Cult Cosmology at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. A surrealistic ode to the power of geek knowledge, pre-teen cheerleaders and the resident weirdos of middle school.

Walker Lecture Series: “Travel the John Muir Trail” at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Journey through Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks and King’s Canyon as Jeff Alt inspires and entertains with his “Life Lessons from the Trail.” The event is free.

Concord Fire Department awards ceremony at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for free. Go to concordcityauditorium for more info.

Movies at Red River

The Death of Stalin (R/2018/107 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:35, 7:55

A Fantastic Woman (R/2017/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

Molly’s Game (R/2017/140 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Thursday: 7:45

Concert for George (PG-13/2003/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (PG/2017/102 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25

Wednesday: 5:25

Thursday: 5:25

Joshua: Teenager Vs. Superpower (NR/ 2017/79 min.)

Wednesday: 7

Part of the Crossroads International Film & Discussion Series. $10.

Bring Your Own Baby – Meet in the lobby Wednesday at 10 a.m. and choose a movie as a group. $9 for adults. Bring your baby!

All times are p.m. unless otherwise noted

