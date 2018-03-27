We won a basket at ConcordTV’s Easter Eggstravaganza

We won this tie-dye party basket from ConcordTV's Easter Eggstravaganza. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

It’s a saying as old as time, but it’s not just some throwaway inspirational quote – it’s a useful life lesson, especially if you’re into acquiring Easter baskets.

After attending each of the previous two installments of ConcordTV’s Easter Eggstravaganza (and each of the past three Feztival of the Trees, which is also held at the Bektash Shrine Center but is not affiliated with the Eggstravaganza) and never having won a thing, we were starting to get a little discouraged with our ticket-dropping skills. But since we’re not quitters, we decided to give it another try this year – the odds had to be starting to turn in our favor.

And wouldn’t you know it, but our calculations worked out and we finally won.

I went on Sunday, the final day of the event, with my wife, Aimee, and 2-year-old daughter, Julia. My personal favorite basket was one containing four Red Sox tickets, so naturally I loaded up on that one. Other than that, most of the tickets were deposited by Julia into the slots cut lower on the posts so kids her size can drop them in.

It had to have been one of her tickets that won, because neither Aimee nor I could remember putting any tickets in for the Make New Friends basket donated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, but a win is a win.

The basket came with all the supplies needed for tie-dying – a 36-pack of dyes, white T-shirts and string to wrap it in – as well as a bracelet-making kit, a pair of foam visors and a small mason jar with a chalkboard-type blank label on one side.

Not wanting to dye our entire house, we decided to wait on the tie-dye until it’s a little warmer outside so we can do it there. The visors, though, have been in heavy rotation around the Bodell house, and likely will be for the foreseeable future.

Related Posts