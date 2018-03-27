We found lots of good ideas for Easter basket candy around Concord

The Cannoli Stop @ The Candy Shop has plenty of Easter basket goodies, including classics such as chocolate bunnies and chocolate eggs. You can also get pre-made baskets in assorted sizes, or have a basket custom made for you. JON BODELL / Insider staff The Cannoli Stop @ The Candy Shop has plenty of Easter basket goodies, including classics such as chocolate bunnies and chocolate eggs. You can also get pre-made baskets in assorted sizes, or have a basket custom made for you. JON BODELL / Insider staff The Cannoli Stop @ The Candy Shop has plenty of Easter basket goodies, including classics such as chocolate bunnies and chocolate eggs. You can also get pre-made baskets in assorted sizes, or have a basket custom made for you. JON BODELL / Insider staff Caring Gifts has quite a range of options when it comes to Easter candy. You can get 'Finding Dory,' 'Frozen' and 'Star Wars' chocolates and jelly beans, as well as maple bacon lollipops and pastel candy corn. JON BODELL / Insider staff Caring Gifts has quite a range of options when it comes to Easter candy. You can get 'Finding Dory,' 'Frozen' and 'Star Wars' chocolates and jelly beans, as well as maple bacon lollipops and pastel candy corn. JON BODELL / Insider staff Caring Gifts has quite a range of options when it comes to Easter candy. You can get 'Finding Dory,' 'Frozen' and 'Star Wars' chocolates and jelly beans, as well as maple bacon lollipops and pastel candy corn. JON BODELL / Insider staff Granite State Candy Shoppe has a smorgasbord of Easter candy options, such as endless chocolate bunnies and eggs, as well as dozens of baskets that you can just grab and go. JON BODELL / Insider staff Granite State Candy Shoppe has a smorgasbord of Easter candy options, such as endless chocolate bunnies and eggs, as well as dozens of baskets that you can just grab and go. JON BODELL / Insider staff Granite State Candy Shoppe has a smorgasbord of Easter candy options, such as endless chocolate bunnies and eggs, as well as dozens of baskets that you can just grab and go. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Easter is almost here, which means if you haven’t put together a basket yet, you better get to it. Time is definitely running out – the holiday is less than a week away – but luckily, unlike with Christmas, you can usually get all your Easter shopping done in one trip.

We made several trips last week to check in and see what this city had to offer on the Easter basket front.

Just because it is possible to get all your basket needs in one place doesn’t mean you have to. In fact, it could be fun for everyone involved if you prepare a basket with bits and pieces from all kinds of stores.

For instance, at Caring Gifts downtown, you can get everything from gourmet truffles to exotic popcorn with flavors like salt and vinegar and sriracha – that’s not candy, but could make for an interesting change of pace in an Easter basket. You can also get little toys such as stuffed animals here.

At The Cannoli Stop @ The Candy Shop on Loudon Road, you can load up on staples like chocolate eggs and chocolate bunnies. You can also pick up a pre-made basket or have one custom made for you.

At Granite State Candy Shoppe, you can really go overboard with the chocolate – they’re constantly making the stuff over there, and it’s all good. You can choose between milk, dark and white chocolate bunnies, pick out one of the dozens of ready-made baskets they have, grab some maple bunnies or just come away with a few pounds of fudge, if that’s your thing.

And don’t forget about True Confections in the mall.

Hopefully this will help you have a sweet Easter!

