We found 3 egg hunts happening Saturday

There’s just something thrilling about sprinting around an open area in search of candy-filled plastic eggs.

It’s not only a race against others who seek to collect the most eggs filled with candy, but also the clock. If you’ve been to an Easter egg hunt recently (or ever), those eggs never last very long.

It’s been a number of years since we were eligible to take part in the time-honored tradition for young kids, but having little ones of our own, we are now well versed in the practice on the parental side.

And for those of you looking for a place to bring your kiddo to hunt for candy, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to some trusty investigative work, we have uncovered three, count them, three egg hunts this Saturday. The only thing is that they’re all taking place within 45 minutes of each other in different areas of the city. So you’re either going to have to pick just one, or enlist the use of a teleporter to navigate the very limited amount of time needed to make it to all three. If the latter is the case, let us know because we want a ride.

Taking part in an Easter egg hunt is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend – and it also means some bonus candy.

And if there are others, we’re sorry we missed you, and keep us in the loop for next year.

After years of throwing the idea around, the Concord Grange came together last year to bring back what had been an annual egg hunt at Keach Park.

The hunt, which is free, is open to children ages 4 to 10, but they must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

The hunt begins at 11 a.m., so make sure you get there a little early to get a good spot on the starting line.

The plan is to fill 5,000 plastic eggs and strategically place them around the park.

The hunt will be broken up into age categories for 4-year-olds, 5- to 6-years-olds, 7 to 8, 9-year-olds and 10-year-olds. Within each hunt there will be a golden egg that you definitely want to get.

“The golden egg is good for a special prize,” said organizer Dick Patten.

Last year, there were about 200 kids and Patten is expecting the same – if not more – on Saturday.

It’s also rumored that the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

In the event that there is snow or the field is too muddy, the hunt will be postponed to April 7.

This will be the 10th year of the Eggstravaganza at Kimball Jenkins and its all free.

The hunt will begin at 10:15 a.m. sharp, so make sure you plan to be there well before that.

“You can show up for a lot of things late, but an egg hunt is not one of them,” said Kimball Jenkins Managing Director Ryan Linehan.

Thanks to a group of volunteers, about 4,000 eggs will be filled in order to be ready for Saturday.

“And it’s gone in about five minutes,” Linehan said.

The hunt, open to ages 1 to 11, is broken up into two age groups – 5 and under and 6 and over.

“That way the 10-year-olds don’t get all the eggs,” Linehan said.

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance and pose for pictures, which is free.

And depending on the weather, there will also be a bounce house.

Matt Finney grew up in Concord and has fond memories of searching for eggs at White Park.

Now that he has children in kindergarten and third grade, he wants them to have the same experience – and lifelong memories.

“It’s a real nostalgic type thing for me,” Finney said.

So he went to Concord Parks and Rec and paid the necessary fees to use the park. He got insurance through the Concord Grange, and is now putting on the first of what is hopefully a yearly egg hunt at White Park.

“White Park has been home for my entire life,” Finney said.

This hunt will take place at 10:30 a.m., and like the others, won’t last very long.

Since it’s the first year, Finney isn’t sure exactly what to expect, but is hoping to have about 3,000 eggs filled and hidden for kids to find. The hunt is open to children from pre-K to fifth grade, and will be broken up into three age categories: pre-K to first grade, second and third, and fourth and fifth.

The Easter Bunny is going to be exhausted after this day, because he also plans on being at the White Park hunt as well.

Finney said they also hope to give out prizes like gift certificates, and is looking for donations for the event. Anyone interested in donating can contact Parks and Rec at 225-8690.

