There are Easter services all over the city

For some of you, going to church is as big a part of your life as picking up the Insider each week.

But for others, the major holidays are when you make your way to a service.

No matter if you go all the time or rarely, we came up with a list of services and celebrations for Easter weekend.

Now, to be totally clear, we aren’t saying this is a comprehensive list of everything happening in Concord, Penacook and Bow on the Easter service front. It’s merely a collection of info we got through submissions and poking around the interwebs.

Celebrate Easter at East Congregational Church this Sunday. All are invited to an Easter sunrise service to be held at Sugar Ball Bluff Park at 6:30 a.m. The park is located off East Side Drive between West Sugar Ball Road and I-393. The celebration continues with a 10 a.m. worship service at East Church, 51 Mountain Road. An Easter egg hunt for children follows the service.

Celebrate Easter Sunday with South Church, 27 Pleasant St., with a 6:30 a.m. sunrise service on the front steps.

There will be a chapel celebration at 8 a.m. and a festival sanctuary celebration at 10 a.m.

Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant St., will host a slew of Holy Week services.

Holy Thursday will be held at 7:30 p.m. The Good Friday service is at 3 p.m.

The Easter Vigil on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m.

And the Easter morning service is at 8 a.m.

At Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Road, there will be no confession or 4:30 p.m. mass on Saturday.

The Easter Vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a reception to follow in the parish hall.

On Sunday, there will only be 8 and 11 a.m. masses; no 4 p.m. mass.

CenterPoint Church, 20 N. State St., will host Good Friday masses at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday services at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Wesley United Methodist, 79 Clinton St., will host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday worship at 10 a.m. followed by a potluck and egg hunt.

Easter Sunday services are at 9 and 11 a.m.

Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton St., will have a slightly different schedule on Sunday with music rehearsals and prayer hour at 9:30 a.m. with the 10:30 a.m. worship to follow.

St. Paul’s Church, 21 Centre St., will host a Good Friday vigil from noon to 3 p.m. and a service at 6 p.m.

The great vigil of Easter is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, there will be three services at 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant St., will hold its Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at noon.

United Church of Penacook, 21 Merrimack St., Penacook, is planning a son-rise service for Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. with the regular Easter worship at 10:30 a.m.

Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St., will have services at 3 and 7 p.m.

The Easter Vigil is Saturday at 8 p.m.

There will also be services on Sunday at 7 a.m. at the church and 10 a.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Word of Life Christian Fellowship, 95 Old Loudon Road, will have its Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. with an egg hunt and family pictures to follow.

Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, is inviting the community to join them for its Easter Sunday services.

Easter sunrise service will be held at Dimond Hill Farm, 314 Hopkinton Road, at 6 a.m. Easter Sunday first service at the church is at 8 a.m. and the second service starts at 10:30 a.m. Also, enjoy an Easter celebration breakfast at 9:15 a.m.

