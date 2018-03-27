SOCK Club is looking for new sock donations

Your running friends will be fighting over theses festive socks from Runner's Alley. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The SOCK Club (Save Our Cold Kids) is a student-run leadership and service project organization at Concord High School.

The club meets weekly, and works to provide support and raise awareness for homeless children and their families.

Additionally, it is a goal of the group to engage in fundraising and volunteer opportunities in an effort to make a difference in the Concord community.

In order to meet the goal of benefiting the community, one project SOCK Club is currently working on is its annual sock drive. During the month of March, and part of April, the club will be collecting new socks that will be donated to the Winter Shelter and the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.

If you would like to donate to this great cause, a collection box can be found in the main office in each Concord School District school. Additionally, local businesses have partnered with SOCK Club to aid with the drive. Sock collection boxes and monetary donation jars can also be found in the following businesses: Runner’s Alley, Chickadee Lane and Payless. Donations will be accepted until April 13.

The SOCK Club consists of 35 student members and two advisors, and has been a part of Concord High School for the last six years, after it was brought up from Rundlett Middle School.

This is the third year the club has been hosting the new sock drive, with last year’s donations going to Concord Hospital.

For questions, contact club advisor Howie Leung at hleung@sau8.org.

