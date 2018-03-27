Go Try It: Dye some eggs with the kiddos for Easter

Sophie, Tim's daughter, had a grand old time dyeing eggs thanks to a trusty kit her parents bought for her in anticipation of Easter. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Being parents to young children really allows us to redo all the fun things we took part in as kids.

When it comes to Easter, we’ve certainly missed hunting for eggs, waking up early to see what the Easter Bunny left in our basket, and of course, eating all that candy in one sitting. Wait, that last one still happens.

But with the others, our daughters allow us to vicariously live through them to usher back the days when Easter was a big deal.

Outside of the candy part of it, Easter also offers up the opportunity for some really fun arts and crafts projects.

And one thing that was always high on our list was dyeing some eggs.

Back in the day, you’d use food coloring to get the coloring effect, but nowadays they make these handy kits that take the guesswork out of things.

So we picked one up last week at a local big box store (Walmart) for a little weekend fun in the Goodwin household. You can never be too prepared for when the Easter Bunny makes his much-anticipated appearance.

Well before breaking out the dye, make sure you hard boil some clean white eggs and put them in the fridge to cool down.

Once you have your eggs ready, fill (in our case) six cups with warm water – just enough to cover an egg. Put a color tablet in each cup and allow it to dissolve. You need to add a little white vinegar as well. And now it’s time for the fun.

Sophie put an egg in each color bath, which then requires up to five minutes to absorb the color. That is easier said than done when dealing with a 3-year-old. If you’re feeling super adventurous, you can dip your eggs in other colors to make some fun combinations.

This particular kit also came with a glitter component, and since Sophie is totally into shiny jewelry, princess dresses and just about anything that sparkles, this was right up her alley. All you have to do is apply a thin layer of glue to one egg at a time and either sprinkle on some of the glitter or this kit also came with a shaker container.

The end result was something that my kid (and yours) will be super proud of. We put ours in a basket with fake green grass and she was more than happy to walk around with it for a while. And since they’re hard boiled, you don’t need to worry about big messes – aside from the whole dyeing part.

