Two performances of Aesop’s Fables this week

Owl (April Lakevicious) teaches Fox (Lisa Pope) a lesson in The Fox and the Sour Grapes. Courtesy

You have two chances to catch the Junior Service League of Concord’s spring show this weekend.

Held in St. Paul’s School’s Memorial Hall, the annual performance dates back at least 75 years (the tradition actually started as a puppet show), and this year’s family-friendly production of Aesop’s Fables is one you don’t want to miss.

Since it is a show geared toward families, it’s only an hour long with both an evening show (Friday at 7 p.m.) and an afternoon option (Saturday at 1 p.m.) available to choose from.

The cast of 11, both current JSL members and alumni, will perform four of the famous fables – The Fox and the Crow, The Fox and the Sour Grapes, The Donkey in the Lion’s Skin and The Tortoise and the Hare.

And while there won’t be any sort of graded test at the end, it might be a good idea to keep your eyes and ears glued to the stage.

“We encourage people to pay attention to the morals of the fables,” said Heather Walker-White, who will play the role of Aesop and is co-chairwoman for the show.

That’s because the kiddos in the audience might just be asked to go on stage. Adults, there’s some fun stuff for you too along the way.

“During The Tortoise and the Hare, we have a couple things planned that the adults in the audience will appreciate,” Walker-White said.

If you’re not familiar with the stories, it’s totally fine, in fact it might even be a good reason why you should go.

Some of the cast have been in previous Junior Service League performances, while others are new to onstage performing. That’s okay though, because Karen Braz (children’s theatre director for the Community Players of Concord) is the one leading the way.

“She’s phenomenal and really pulls the best out of us,” Walker-White said.

It’s also a nice mix of current and former members. Every member is required to make a five-year commitment and perform 60 hours of community service each year. The play is a good way to do it.

“It’s a great way to bridge that gap,” Walker-White said.

There’s a suggested donation of $7, but if you bring a canned good to add to their food drive, it will only cost you $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved online. Visit facebook.com/ jslofconcord for more.

