On Display: Women’s Caucus for Art N.H. honoring water

The Women’s Caucus for Art N.H. is celebrating water with its latest exhibit in the NHTI Library. “Her Water, Her Future” is about the sanctity of water and women’s relationship to it.
The show will be up through March 29 and features a special event on World Water Day (Thursday) at 6 p.m. with guest speakers Lisa Sullivan, director of communications for the Concord based nonprofit, The Water Project, and fellow caucus member Christine Destrempes, artist and executive director of Art and Dialogue – Pathways for Engagement.
Insider staff