On Display: Women’s Caucus for Art N.H. honoring water

Gazebo Sunset, Bonnie Askowitz, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Halfway to Heaven, Cilla Sheehan, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Feminine Physique Mystique, Shari Boraz, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The Basin, Annette Mitchell, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Vortex, Marcia Santore, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The Water Hole, Barbara Zimmer, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Sea Change, Laura Morrison, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Silent Cries 2, Jodi Scaltreto, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Water Meditation, Kimberly J.B. Smith, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Rising Oceans, Elizabeth D'Amico, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The Women’s Caucus for Art N.H. is celebrating water with its latest exhibit in the NHTI Library. “Her Water, Her Future” is about the sanctity of water and women’s relationship to it.

The show will be up through March 29 and features a special event on World Water Day (Thursday) at 6 p.m. with guest speakers Lisa Sullivan, director of communications for the Concord based nonprofit, The Water Project, and fellow caucus member Christine Destrempes, artist and executive director of Art and Dialogue – Pathways for Engagement.

