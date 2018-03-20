On Display: Women’s Caucus for Art N.H. honoring water

Gazebo Sunset, Bonnie Askowitz, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Halfway to Heaven, Cilla Sheehan, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Feminine Physique Mystique, Shari Boraz, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Basin, Annette Mitchell, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Vortex, Marcia Santore, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Water Hole, Barbara Zimmer, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sea Change, Laura Morrison, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Silent Cries 2, Jodi Scaltreto, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Water Meditation, Kimberly J.B. Smith, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Rising Oceans, Elizabeth D'Amico, Women's Caucus for Art N.H. – NHTI Library. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The Women’s Caucus for Art N.H. is celebrating water with its latest exhibit in the NHTI Library. “Her Water, Her Future” is about the sanctity of water and women’s relationship to it.

The show will be up through March 29 and features a special event on World Water Day (Thursday) at 6 p.m. with guest speakers Lisa Sullivan, director of communications for the Concord based nonprofit, The Water Project, and fellow caucus member Christine Destrempes, artist and executive director of Art and Dialogue – Pathways for Engagement.

Insider staff

Related Posts