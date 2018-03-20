Northeast Delta Dental CEO and author Tom Raffio to speak at Gibson’s Bookstore

Northeast Delta Dental CEO to speak at Gibson’s

From the CEO of Concord’s own Northeast Delta Dental comes another title for the business-minded: Mindfulness: A Better Me; A Better You; A Better World.

This down-to-earth and highly practical book on mindfulness is a must for every leader or manager. In clear and concise ways, this book explains what mindfulness is, how to begin a mindfulness and meditation practice, and how to build this into the culture at work.

The chapters are filled with stories, case studies and examples of how to begin or deepen one’s own practice or to assist others to begin theirs.

Raffio will be joined by co-author Dr. Annabel Beerel, an organizational consultant with expertise in Leadership and Change Management, executive and organizational effectiveness and analyzing ethical issues across a wide range of professions.

The event is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, go to gibsonsbookstore.com or call 224-0562.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Related Posts