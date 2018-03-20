Don’t forget about Maple Weekend events

Since Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate with our idea for a maple syrup issue, we stopped by Mapletree Farm last week to actually see the sweet stuff being made. Tim Goodwin Despite the weird maple season we've had so far, Dean Wilber was still able to show us the process of bottling the finished product at Mapletree Farm last week. He does the packaging right in the same shack he makes the syrup in. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you picked up our paper last week – which we’re sure all of you did – you probably noticed we paid a little attention to Maple Month and Maple Sugaring Weekend. We’re not in the business of writing the same thing every week, but since there’s so much going on in so many parts of the state for Maple Weekend, we felt it would be helpful to remind you of everything that’s going on this weekend – yes, this Saturday and Sunday make up Maple Weekend.

Here’s what’s going on in the Monitor’s coverage area. For a full directory of all events statewide, go to nhmapleproducers.com.

Mapletree Farm, 105 Oak Hill Road, Concord. 224-0820, mapletreefarmnh.com.

Mapletree Farm in Concord makes syrup with lead-free and chemical-free equipment and pays special attention to quality, cleanliness and safety. They added on to (and moved) their rustic, old-school sugarhouse, where they make maple syrup, cream, candy, crystals and more – which will all be for sale throughout the weekend.

Educational maple self-guided orchard tours are set up for Maple Weekend and, as usual, the evaporator will be running, steam will be rising and there will be plenty of free samples, including sugar on snow and some maple cotton candy on Saturday.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p,m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Beaver Brook Maple, 1 Beaver Brook Drive, Bow. 491-0500, facebook.com/BBMaple.

Beaver Brook Maple is a small, hobby-scale operation owner Andrew Mattiace started for fun. After designing and building his own evaporator, he’s ready for his first-ever Maple Weekend.

During the weekend, Mattiace will be on hand to show off his operation and teach about the process. Small samples will be available, and there will be product available for sale.

Beaver Brook will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

5 Saplings Sugarhouse, 244 Kearsarge Valley Road, Wilmot. 748-9787. The sugarhouse will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crow Valley Farm, 1038 Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton. 224-7520, crowvalleyfarm.com. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dill Family Farm, 45 Griffin Road, Deerfield. 475-3798. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Grant Family Pond View Maples, 224 Mount Dearborn Road, Weare. 396-2800, nh-maple.com. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with live music on Saturday.

Hunts Sugarhouse, 28 Gleason Falls Road, Hillsboro. 478-5568. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Journey’s End Maple Farm, 295 Loudon Road, Pittsfield. 435-5127. An indoor pancake breakfast will be served Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. The farm will close at 3 p.m. both days. Requested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family.

Just Maple at Green Acres Farm, 475 School St., Tilton. 520-2373, justmaple.com. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kaisons Sugar House, 75 Forest Road, Weare. 660-6019. Hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash only.

Kearsarge Gore Farm, 173 Gore Road, Warner. 456-2319. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lamb’s Maple Syrup, 228 Shaker Road, Canterbury. 783-9912. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Matras Maple, 821 Catamount Road, Pittsfield. 724-9427. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pearl & Sons Farm, 409 Loudon Ridge Road, Loudon. 435-6587. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Red Roof Maples, 7064 Pleasant St. Ext., Loudon. 724-5768. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Rogers Maple Syrup, 133 Couchtown Road, Warner. 456-3752. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Shepherd’s Hut Market, 637 Morrill St., Gilford. 527-1873, shepherdshutmarket.com. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Smith Farm Stand, 15 Smith Farm Road, Gilford. 524-7673. Hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Still Seeking Farm, 317 Loon Pond Road, Gilmanton. 267-5326. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sunnyside Maples, 1089 Route 106 North, Loudon. 783-9961, sunnysidemaples.com. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Trail Side Sugar House, 246 Currier Road, Andover. 748-1307, trailsidesugarhouse.com. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Walker’s Sugar Shack, 2670 Smith River Road, Bristol. 744-8063. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Windswept Maples, 845 Loudon Ridge Road, Loudon. 267-8492, windsweptmaples.com. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Related Posts