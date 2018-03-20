Cathy Menard solved our scavenger hunt

If you remember a few weeks back, we put together one of our world-famous scavenger hunts for any and all to try to solve.

We do them about twice a year, picking a different theme each time with categories like Christmas decorations, restaurants, snow banks and farewells to Insider alum.

Our latest one had all to do with buildings in our coverage area and what you could find in and around them.

Now we’re not going to sit here and honestly say that we actually think people get in their cars and drive around town in search of the answers to our clues – just for a chance at winning a $25 gift certificate to the Concord business of their choice. If you had been privy to some of the answers we got to previous hunts, you’d know what we’re talking about. A lot of swings and misses you’d say.

But that’s exactly what Cathy Menard did.

Now we could try to explain Menard’s strategy, but why not let her tell you in her own words. After getting her answers (all correct) early last week – when we had all but given up on someone answering all 13 correct – we caught up with Menard via email.

“It was all about timing: I saw the scavenger hunt in the paper and then actually started my retirement the next day. So I was happy to get outside and walk around hunting for clues. The first and easiest ones that I found were the Historical Society dome, the elm sculpture, spider web and Melissa Miller paintings (a tip from Byron Champlin).

“An online cupola directory helped me find the stage coach weather-vane.

“There is no way I could share my gift certificate with everyone who helped, because I asked everyone, including the city’s General Services crew when I was looking for the bench. The hardest clues were the bench, phone booth and Bow library.

“For the bench, I searched the state hospital grounds, White Park and Blossom Hill Cemetery. I went to the hospital looking for the phone booth and found the bench. For the phone booth, I went to the bus station, YMCA, police station, Public Utility Commission and finally the mall.

“I tried the Penacook branch of the library before I checked the photo online and noticed the South Street reference, which led me to the Baker Free Library.

“My retirement started on March 1. The hunt took several days and involved six trips I would say. I kind of assumed that someone had already won.

“I actually found 11 out of 13 clues. The State House and planetarium were inspired guesses!”

Wow, Cathy, great job; you really earned that gift certificate, which she asked for from Whiskey & Wine, so don’t feel the need to share it with anyone. And what a way to kick off the rest of your life.

Prior to Menard’s answers we had received two submissions. One from Jacob Ryder, a seventh grader at Rundlett Middle School, who got 10 of the 13 correct and another, who wished to remain anonymous, had nine right.

We don’t have the space to put all the pictures in again, but we will put the answers (with clues) here and you can look at the online version at theconcordinsider.com/2018/02/ 27/how-well-do-you-know-buildings-in-town for all the pictures and original clues.

And here are the answers:

1. Susan N. McLane Audubon Center (tree with leaves and birds)

2. Concord Hospital (bench)

3. Baker Free Library, Bow (books)

4. New Hampshire State House (New Hampshire Medal of Honor plaque)

5. Concord Public Library (Charlotte’s web)

6. Carter Hill Orchard (skis)

7. New Hampshire Historical Society (dome)

8. New Hampshire State Library (elm tree sculpture)

9. NHTI (gazebo)

10. Concord City Hall (Melissa Miller paintings)

11. Steeplegate Mall (pay phone and water fountain)

12. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center (hair straightener)

13. Abbot-Downing School (Concord Coach weathervane/cupola)

