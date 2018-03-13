Scholarship available from Bow Garden Club

It is time for Bow High School seniors to apply for the Bow Garden Club’s annual scholarship. This scholarship is offered to graduating seniors in good academic standing who attend Bow High School and are planning to further their education in a college curriculum, majoring in horticulture, conservation, environmental science, forestry or any of the plant sciences.

The application deadline is April 1.

The funding for this scholarship, which is $800 this year, is made available by the Bow Garden Club in an effort to provide a graduating senior with some financial assistance for textbooks and incidental expenses as they enter college.

Application forms are available online through the BHS information system or by contacting the Bow Garden Club’s scholarship chairwoman Ruth Brack at bracr@comcast.net or 753-2470. The award will be presented at the Bow High Senior Awards Night in June.

Joyce Kimball

Related Posts