Get sappy at New Hampshire sugarhouses during N.H. Maple Weekend

Sometimes Mapletree Farm will dispense syrup into these maple leaf-shaped glass containers, although these glass bottles are smaller and more expensive than the traditional plastic jugs. These glass bottles are good to give as a gift or a party favor. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) JON BODELL / Insider staff Different colors of maple syrup sit on the windowsill at Maple Ridge Sugar House in Loudon on Saturday, March 22, 2014. Visitors could see maple syrup being made, tour the farm, visit with a horse, a cow and pigs and taste maple treats. (ARIANA van den AKKER / Monitor staff) Different colors of maple syrup sit on the windowsill at the Maple Ridge Sugar House in Loudon. Ariana van den Akker

As we’re all aware by now, it’s Maple Month, one of the most quintessential pages in the New England calendar.

Every March, maple sugaring houses all over the state fire up the evaporators and invite the public in to get a look at – and a taste of – the maple syrup business. It all culminates with Maple Sugaring Weekend at the end of the month, which in this case is Saturday, March 24 and Sunday the 25th.

There are two local sugarhouses taking part in Maple Weekend this year, and a slew of others in the Monitor coverage area participating. We figured that since a lot of you will want to check out a bunch of these, we’d give you a big list of what’s going on in the area. For a full directory of all events statewide, go to nhmapleproducers.com.

Mapletree Farm, 105 Oak Hill Road, Concord. 224-0820, mapletreefarmnh.com.

Mapletree Farm in Concord makes syrup with lead-free and chemical-free equipment and pays special attention to quality, cleanliness and safety. They added on to (and moved) their rustic, old-school sugarhouse (more on pages 14-15), where they make maple syrup, cream, candy, crystals and more – which will all be for sale throughout the weekend.

Educational maple orchard tours are set up for Maple Weekend and, as usual, the evaporator will be running, steam will be rising and there will be plenty of free samples, including sugar on snow and some maple cotton candy on Saturday.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p,m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Beaver Brook Maple, 1 Beaver Brook Drive, Bow. 491-0500, facebook.com/BBMaple.

Beaver Brook Maple is a small, hobby-scale operation owner Andrew Mattiace started for fun. After designing and building his own evaporator, he’s ready for his first-ever Maple Weekend. (You can read more about this operation on pages 16-17).

During Maple Weekend, Mattiace will be on hand to show off his operation and teach about the process. Small samples will be available, and there will be product available for purchase as well.

Beaver Brook will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of Maple Weekend.

5 Saplings Sugarhouse, 244 Kearsarge Valley Road, Wilmot. 748-9787.

The sugarhouse will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tours, samples and product for sale. Plenty of syrup is bottled and ready to go along with maple candy and cream.

Crow Valley Farm, 1038 Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton. 224-7520, crowvalleyfarm.com.

Crow Valley Farm will be offering free samples of maple syrup, waffles and maple milk. All are welcome to tour the sugarhouse and ask questions about the sugaring process. The barn store will be open with maple syrup for sale.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dill Family Farm, 45 Griffin Road, Deerfield. 475-3798.

Dill Family Farm will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days of Maple Weekend. They will have syrup samples available, and they will be happy to explain the process.

Grant Family Pond View Maples, 224 Mount Dearborn Road, Weare. 396-2800, nh-maple.com.

Grant Family Pond View Maples has one of the largest Maple Weekend gatherings in the state, with about 2,000 visitors per year. They will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, offering maple cotton candy, popcorn, biscuits, coffee, punch and free samples of locally grown meats with maple spices. There will also be live music on Saturday.

Hunts Sugarhouse, 28 Gleason Falls Road, Hillsboro. 478-5568.

Stop by Hunts Sugarhouse for a cup of coffee and homemade donuts, plus a sample of syrup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Journey’s End Maple Farm, 295 Loudon Road, Pittsfield. 435-5127.

Journey’s End will be offering syrup samples, maple baked goods and sugarhouse tours. An indoor pancake breakfast will be served Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. The farm will close at 3 p.m. both days. Requested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family.

Just Maple at Green Acres Farm, 475 School St., Tilton. 520-2373, justmaple.com.

Free tours take place every 15 minutes. Guests can sample different grades of syrup, maple cream, maple candies, maple kettle corn, maple apple butter, maple cotton candy and more. There will even be maple boiled hot dogs, maple baked beans, maple bean soup, maple frosted cinnamon rolls, hot cider donuts with maple syrup and maple coffee for sale.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kaisons Sugar House, 75 Forest Road, Weare. 660-6019.

Take a tour of the sugarhouse, learn tons of information about the process of making syrup, try a free sample, shop for products and, of course, check out the famous cow train (weather permitting). Hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash only.

Kearsarge Gore Farm, 173 Gore Road, Warner. 456-2319.

Kearsarge Gore Farm will be offering certified organic maple syrup and maple sugar for sale and for sampling. They also have nitrate-free maple-cured bacon, hams and sausage. Mud boots are advised.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lamb’s Maple Syrup, 228 Shaker Road, Canterbury. 783-9912.

Syrup samples, doughnuts and sugar on snow will be offered to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Matras Maple, 821 Catamount Road, Pittsfield. 724-9427.

Free samples of maple syrup, candy and cream will be available all weekend. Syrup and maple candy and cream, as well as other products, will be for sale.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pearl & Sons Farm, 409 Loudon Ridge Road, Loudon. 435-6587.

Pearl & Sons Farm will be offering samples of syrup and other maple products during Maple Weekend. All are welcome to stop by and visit and learn how they make maple syrup. They will start boiling at noon each day, weather depending.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Red Roof Maples, 7064 Pleasant St. Ext., Loudon. 724-5768.

Red Roof Maples will be showing off its new arch and sugarhouse during Maple Weekend. There will be samples of syrup, maple cream, maple butter and ice cream with syrup on it.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Rogers Maple Syrup, 133 Couchtown Road, Warner. 456-3752.

Check out Rogers Maple Syrup’s 4,100 taps on vacuum and 5-by-14-foot wood fire with steamaway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Shepherd’s Hut Market, 637 Morrill St., Gilford. 527-1873, shepherdshutmarket.com.

Maple syrup, candy and other maple products, as well as freezer lamb, eggs and other items will be available for sale during Maple Weekend. Barn tours and special treats will also be offered.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Smith Farm Stand, 15 Smith Farm Road, Gilford. 524-7673.

Visit the 70-year-old sap house and wood-fired evaporator. Smith Farm Stand will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Still Seeking Farm, 317 Loon Pond Road, Gilmanton. 267-5326.

Still Seeking Farm will offer tours, maple fudge and samples, and the store in the barn will be open during Maple Weekend. Everything will be maple themed, and hot mulled cider will be available. Everything is weather dependent.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sunnyside Maples, 1089 Route 106 North, Loudon. 783-9961, sunnysidemaples.com.

In the gift shop you will find maple syrup, maple cream, maple mustard, maple candy, maple seasonings, pancake mix, maple coffee and lots of other New Hampshire products for sale during Maple Weekend. See the boiling process and try free maple samples, and enjoy live music, maple frappes and ice cream sundaes.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Trail Side Sugar House, 246 Currier Road, Andover. 748-1307, trailsidesugarhouse.com.

Trail Side Sugar House will offer demonstrations, tours and samples, and products such as syrup, maple cream, maple candy and barbecue sauce will be for sale.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Walker’s Sugar Shack, 2670 Smith River Road, Bristol. 744-8063.

Watch Walker’s Sugar Shack boil on their new high-efficient wood-fired evaporator and learn the process of making maple syrup. Tours, samples and refreshments will be provided. Wagon rides will be offered, weather permitting. A large variety of maple products will be available for sale including maple cotton candy, maple cream, lollipops, candy, gran sugar and syrup.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Windswept Maples, 845 Loudon Ridge Road, Loudon. 267-8492, windsweptmaples.com.

Windswept Maples will offer sugarhouse tours, and a complete line of maple products including syrup, maple cream, maple sugar candy and granulated dry maple sugar will be for sale. Visitors can observe beef cows, sheep and lambs.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

