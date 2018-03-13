Entertainment: Lots of Irish music and Oscar films on tap this week

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP) Photo Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

It’s the week of St. Patrick’s Day, and you better believe there’s plenty of Irish music to be heard in Concord all week long. And, even though the Oscars are over now, you can still catch a bunch of the big winners at Red River. Most music shows are free unless noted.

Music Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dan Walker at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Stockbridge at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Black Phillip at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Altan at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 to $39.50 plus fees at ccanh.com. In the last dozen years, no traditional Irish band has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan. They have moved audiences from Donegal to Tokyo to Seattle with their heartwarming, dynamic live performances and with their exquisitely produced, award-winning recordings that range from the most touching old Irish songs to hard-hitting reels and jigs.

Bach’s Lunch concert: “Latin American Seasons: Music of Piazzolla, Brouwer, and Villa-Lobos” with David Ross, classical guitar, at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m. Ross’s program features Latin American music for solo guitar, with works inspired by seasonal change. The performance will juxtapose tangos by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla and preludes by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos with seasonally inspired works such as “Un Dia de Noviembre” by Cuban composer Leo Brouwer. This program is part of a recording project for PARMA scheduled for an album release in September 2018.

Friday

Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Grain Thief at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m. Cover charge varies.

Symphony New Hampshire presents Mozart and Bach with guest conductor Eric Garcia at Concord City Auditorium at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $49 at symphonynh.org. A spectacular concert featuring Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.

Chris Powers at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Granite State of Mind tribute to Van Morrison at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5) featuring Jasmine Mann, Richard Glass, Dan Bauer, Walker Smith, Marty Pelletier and Don Bartenstein.

Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Concord Community Concerts Association presents A Celtic Party with Hanneke Cassel at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 at eventbrite.com (get there via concordcityauditorium.org/schedule.html). The fabulous fiddler, cellist Mike Block (from Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project), and guitarist Chris Lewis play a uniquely American approach to Celtic music.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Aaron Band at Rattlebox Studio (40 Thorndike St.) at 3:30 p.m. Join the Mr. Aaron Band for an afternoon of your favorite Mr. Aaron jams and some serious good times. There may even be some Irish tunes for St. Patrick’s Day. There will also be some tasty treats from Granite State Granola on hand! $10 per family or free for members. No tickets required – pay at the door.

Monday

Brad Myrick at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. This show contains adult language and situations.

Movies at Red River

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30

Wednesday: 2, 5:30

Thursday: 2, 5:30

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Call Me By Your Name (R/2017/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25

Phantom Thread (R/2017/130 min.)

Tuesday: 8:05

Thursday: 8:05

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Tuesday: 5:35

Wednesday: 5:35

Thursday: 5:35

The Insult (R/2017/112 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

All times are p.m.

