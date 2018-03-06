Entertainment: Bar bands and stage shows aplenty in Concord this week

We’re officially into March, which is always a good sign. It’s also a good sign when there’s live music every day and three different stage shows all in the same week, as is the case this week.
Check it out.
Music
Tuesday
- Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Walker Lecture Fund Series presents Camerata New England: “Bring it and Swing it” at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Bringing nationally and internationally known musicians together in large and small ensembles, Camerata New England brings extraordinary chamber music to our region. Camerata New England is a favorite with audiences, who appreciate the virtuoso performers and approachable style. The show is free.
- Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- The Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- MoGuitar at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- BeefStu at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Will Hatch & Co. with The DoBros at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. Expect a $3 cover.
- Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Sunday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by “The Moth” series, audience members put their name in a hat for an opportunity to share a 5-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. A night of magic, mystery and entertainment. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. The show contains adult language and situations. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- On Sunday at 2 p.m., enjoy a free screening of The Concord Coach – A New Hampshire Legacy, at the Concord City Auditorium as the Abbot-Downing Historical Society hosts a party with light refreshments and discussion.
Movies at Red River
Call Me By Your Name (R/2017/130 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25
Wednesday: 2, 5:25
Thursday: 2, 5:25
Phantom Thread (R/2017/130 min.)
Tuesday: 8
Wednesday: 8
Thursday: 8
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30
Wednesday: 2:05
Thursday: 2:05, 5:30
I, Tonya (R/2017/119 min.)
Tuesday: 7:55
Thursday: 7:55
Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30
Thursday: 2:10
Oscar Shorts – Live Action (NR/2017/99 min.)
Wednesday: 5:35
Oscar Shorts – Documentary (NR/2017/184 min. with intermission)
Tuesday: 5:30
All times are p.m.