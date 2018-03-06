Entertainment: Bar bands and stage shows aplenty in Concord this week

The State Street Combo plays at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana last Monday night, almost 20 years to the day since they first started playing at the downtown Mexican eatery. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We’re officially into March, which is always a good sign. It’s also a good sign when there’s live music every day and three different stage shows all in the same week, as is the case this week.

Check it out.

Music

Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Walker Lecture Fund Series presents Camerata New England: “Bring it and Swing it” at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Bringing nationally and internationally known musicians together in large and small ensembles, Camerata New England brings extraordinary chamber music to our region. Camerata New England is a favorite with audiences, who appreciate the virtuoso performers and approachable style. The show is free.

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

The Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

MoGuitar at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

BeefStu at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Will Hatch & Co. with The DoBros at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. Expect a $3 cover.

Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by “The Moth” series, audience members put their name in a hat for an opportunity to share a 5-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. A night of magic, mystery and entertainment. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. The show contains adult language and situations. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., enjoy a free screening of The Concord Coach – A New Hampshire Legacy, at the Concord City Auditorium as the Abbot-Downing Historical Society hosts a party with light refreshments and discussion.

Movies at Red River

Call Me By Your Name (R/2017/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25

Wednesday: 2, 5:25

Thursday: 2, 5:25

Phantom Thread (R/2017/130 min.)

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

I, Tonya (R/2017/119 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Thursday: 7:55

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10

Oscar Shorts – Live Action (NR/2017/99 min.)

Wednesday: 5:35

Oscar Shorts – Documentary (NR/2017/184 min. with intermission)

Tuesday: 5:30

All times are p.m.

