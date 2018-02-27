Scavenger Hunt: How well do you know buildings in town?

Apparently pay phones still exist, at least at this one building in Concord, which is itself a rare species these days. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We found this item explaining how a hair straightener works at a place in Concord that's popular with school kids and science buffs of all ages. JON BODELL / Insider staff

There are many gazebos in Concord, but this one here exists as a shelter for smokers. Ever seen it? JON BODELL / Insider staff

This stone bench is a great place to sit down and relax. Just don't take a smoke break here -- that's not allowed anywhere on the grounds of this place. JON BODELL / Insider staff

This place is full of historical items, such as timeless works of literature as well as building materials from bygone eras (and previous iterations of this building). JON BODELL / Insider staff

This place has a slew of cross-country skis, boots and poles, but it doesn't even sell any of that stuff -- or any sporting equipment at all, for that matter. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Depending on far you are removed from children's literature (and movies), this might be an easy character to identify. You can find this catchy bit of wall art at a spot where you need a card to take things with you, but it's free. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Melissa Miller paintings can be found in buildings all over the city, which is why this might be a tricky one. But if you look back into the Insider archives, you'll see that this collection was a gift to the city and three went to this place in town. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The particular building is a little more than 100 years old and houses stuff that's plenty older than that. Unless you've looked up soon after paying your admission fee, you probably never noticed this rather impressive piece of architectural work. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

This state building is where one might go to find out about family history or merely check out the daily newspaper. This sculpture was crafted from New Hampshire's oldest elm tree, which happened to grow just down the road in Northwood. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Some pretty important decisions are made in this building, but you can say that about a lot of places around town. You likely took a field trip here as an elementary student (if you grew up in New Hampshire) and marveled at the flags, portraits and ode to those who proudly served the Granite State. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

This might look like something you'd find on one of Concord's schools, but that would be incorrect. Instead, this state organization has spots spread out over the state and are totally into nature. They also just celebrated 100 years a couple years back. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff