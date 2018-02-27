Go Try It: Concord Reads ‘Following Atticus’

We’ve already told you about Concord Reads at the Concord Public Library, but for those of you who may have forgotten, here’s a quick refresher:

Every year the library chooses a certain book to build a few months of programming around. There are usually several events over the course of those months that, though each different in their own way, have something to do with the chosen title. At the end of the program, the author of the book comes to town to talk to anybody who’s been taking part and answer any questions.

Well, the program is now underway, and there are quite a few intriguing events planned for this year’s Concord Reads.

The title this year is Following Atticus: Forty-Eight High Peaks, One Little Dog, and an Extraordinary Friendship by Tom Ryan. Following Atticus is the story of an adventure of a lifetime, leading a hardened newspaperman and a miniature schnauzer across hundreds of miles and deep into the enchanting, sometimes dangerous winter wonderland of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. At the heart of the journey is the extraordinary relationship that Ryan and Atticus share, one that blurs the line between man and dog.

The library just hosted its official kickoff to the program with a dog-invited hike at the Jim Hill River Walk this past weekend, but most of the fun is still ahead.

For starters, the Hike for the Health of It initiative, sponsored by our friends at the Capital Area Wellness Coalition, is in effect until April 19. All you have to do is pick up a city trails passport at the library, hike 10 city trails between now and then and show the proof to someone at the library and you get a free copy of the book. Prizes can be redeemed after April 19.

Then, the Hikes & Hounds Film Festival starts Thursday. The first of five movies planned for Concord Reads, Everest will be shown in the library auditorium at 5:30 p.m. The movie tells the true story of a climbing expedition that set out to conquer the world’s highest peak in 1996, only to face one of the fiercest blizzards ever encountered by man. The movie is rated PG-13 for “intense peril and disturbing images,” so use discretion. Snacks will be provided!

Looking a little further down the road, Adventure Hiking Dogs & Their Humans in on the schedule for next Thursday, March 8. Adventure hiking dog Cole, a 5-year-old Shiba Inu, has been hiking with his human, Alton Eckel, for four years. They’ve hiked all 48 high peaks of the White Mountains in every season, and they’ll both be at the library to talk about their experiences. The dog will do his best to convey his thoughts.

Next Saturday, March 10, will feature an opportunity for kids to meet members and dogs of New England K-9 Search and Rescue, a volunteer group that’s been saving lives in New Hampshire and Vermont for 30 years. This program will use discussion, photos and live demonstrations to teach how these dogs do what they do.

The following Thursday, March 15, will feature the second film of the festival, Marley & Me. We haven’t seen that one, but we hear it’s a real tear-jerker.

There’s plenty more on the Concord Reads agenda, but we’re out of space, as you can see. For more information and details about Concord Reads, go to concordpubliclibrary.net.

