Entertainment: Lots of live music on the week’s agenda

Concord Community Music School's David Surette, right, will play at this weekend's mandolin festival concerts.

It’s another hoppin’ week on the entertainment front around here, headlined by an annual mandolin festival and a 50th anniversary show honoring an all-time music legend.

Enjoy!

Music

Tuesday

John Franzosa at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

First Fridays with Hank & Chaz (Hank Osborne and Charles Mitchell) at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Boo Boo Groove at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Del & Dawg at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32 at ccanh.com.

Saturday

Supernothing at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Last Call at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

March Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. Read more here.

Sunday

Concord Chorale performs Mozart – Great Mass in C Minor and Paris Symphony at Capitol Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees at ccanh.com. The Concord Chorale celebrate its 50th anniversary season with a gala concert of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Joined by professional orchestra and soloists, as well as the Concert Choir and Chamber Orchestra of Phillips Exeter Academy, the Chorale will present Mozart’s beloved Great Mass in C minor, K. 427, alongside symphonic and other choral works.

Theater

Shopkins Live! at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Shopkins Live! is finally here! The No. 1 kids’ toy in North America is live and on stage in Shopkins Live! Your beloved Shoppies make their theatrical debut in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more. The fun and fashionista Shoppies are joined by the Shopkins – the grocery store-themed mini collectable toys – Apple Blossom, Strawberry Kiss, Lippy Lips, Kooky Cookie, Poppy Corn, Slick Breadstick and Shady Diva. An ensemble cast of multi-talented performers brings the show to life on stage through urban-style music, song and dance. Tickets are $35 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change at Hatbox Theatre from Friday through Sunday. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms. From the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. The show contains adult language and situations.

New Hampshire Writers’ Project Hatbox Readings at Hatbox on Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 for seniors and free for members of either Hatbox or NHWP at hatboxnh.com. New Hampshire Writers’ Project Readings at the Hatbox Theatre is a semi-regular theatrical and literary event series where actors read entertaining selections from works in progress by three NHWP authors, and the audience offers feedback, critique and reactions.

Movies at Red River

Phantom Thread (R/2017/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2, 5:30

I, Tonya (R/2017/119 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

Thursday: 7:55

The Shape of Water (R/2017/ 123 min.)

Tuesday: 8:05

Wednesday: 8:05

Thursday: 8:05

Oscar Shorts – Animated (NR/2017/83 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oscar Shorts – Live Action (NR/2017/99 min.)

Wednesday: 7:20

Thursday: 7:20

Oscar Shorts – Documentary (NR/2017/184 min. with intermission)

Tuesday: 5:30

All times are p.m. Get tickets here.

