Concord Public Library is holding its own scavenger hunt

A clock is one thing required to finish the library's scavenger hunt, and you can find this one between the two rooms. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

As you’ve already seen, we put together a scavenger hunt, mostly intended for adults.

But if you really think about it, these kind of fun outings are really great for children. So it’s a good thing that the Concord Library has put one together for this week’s school vacation.

We included it last week in the ‘what to do during February break’ story, but if you happened to miss it and are just learning about the fun-filled afternoon now, the first thing you need to know is that it’s happening this Wednesday at 3 p.m.

It will take place in the Children’s Room and it should be a fun time had by all.

What Pam Stauffacher, children’s services manager at the library, has done is come up with a list of things for kiddos to find. Most of the things are just objects that can be found in the two main children’s rooms, but some will actually require the hunters to look in books. Do kids still read books these days? Of course, they do.

So what will you be asked to find? Well, we can give you a few hints, but we’d like to leave most of the clues as a surprise. That is part of the fun after all.

But you want to be on the lookout for a giraffe or a mouse, a flag, encyclopedias (who knew they still made those?) and a clock.

Once you’ve found all 19 categories on the list, you should be quite proud of your accomplishments.

Trust us, it will be a fun thing for the kids – and it will keep them entertained for a while.

Insider staff

