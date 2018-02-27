All kinds of events coming up at Concord Public Library

Tim read a couple stories at the Concord Library's family story time last week. Jon Bodell

The Concord Public Library is always up to something. Whether it’s outdoor music concerts, STEM activities or pure fun and games, you can always find something worthwhile to do at the library.

The upcoming week is no different, as there’s a variety of events on the agenda sure to appeal to people of all ages and interests.

Start your Wednesday off with a little Family Storytime in the Blanchard Room at the library at 9:30 a.m. The class includes stories, fingerplays, songs and fun – all designed to strengthen your child’s reading or pre-reading skills. All ages are invited and groups are welcome to this free event.

Then, on Wednesday evening, the New Hampshire Ukeladies will make their return to the library. The Ukeladies are a fun group of ukulele-playing ladies who love to play and sing and share their music. John Chouinard and the New Hampshire Ukeladies delight audiences with their versions of standards and hits. Come to the islands for a night – tropical prints are encouraged!

The show will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library auditorium and is free and open to the public. The snow date will be March 7 at 6 p.m.

On the other side of town – in the village, in fact – the Penacook branch of the library will host its Adult Book Club meeting at 7 p.m. The group will discuss A Rule Against Murder by Louise Penny. If you haven’t read it yet, don’t worry – new members are always welcome.

For more information, call 753-4441.

Insider staff

