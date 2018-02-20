You’ve got to make (and taste) these scones

You've got to try this scone recipe from the Monitor's Sarah Pearson. SARAH PEARSON / Monitor staff

With this being the Breakfast Issue and all, we figured it might be a good time to break out the ol’ Insider recipe book for a little hands on fun – that you can eat once you’re completed.

Unfortunately, when it comes to baking for the first meal of the day, our abilities consist of boxed muffin mix (just add water) and those tubes of cinnamon buns, which are delicious, but not exactly the most challenging of cooking endeavors.

So we caught up with the Monitor’s Sarah Pearson, who is kind of a jack-of-all-trades for our parent paper.

She runs a blog called Makes, Bakes and Reads, so we were highly confident she’d have something for us that would be both delicious and a little different. And were we ever right.

Turns out we caught Pearson at the right time because she was planning on making a batch of vanilla scones with a vanilla glaze that she then fills with jam last week. We know, it sounds pretty tasty.

You’ll soon find the recipe for both the scones and glaze, as well as all the instructions you’ll need to make this treat for your next family breakfast.

And trust us, the family will come back for seconds with this creation.

Vanilla Scones

2½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

cup granulated sugar

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

Glaze

1½ cups confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons water (may need more)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425. Prep a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Mix dry ingredients in a stand mixer with paddle attachment. Stir in cold butter until crumbles form.

In a separate bowl, whisk egg, milk, and vanilla. Slowly add to dry mix until the dough comes together.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough about 1 inch thick and cut into eight wedges. These are somewhat large scones, so you could divide in two before this step and make 16 wedges. (If you do, be sure to lower baking time.)

Bake scones on cookie sheet for about 10 minutes.

While scones bake, whisk together glaze ingredients.

Let scones cool, then coat with glaze.

Cut in half (see picture) and fill with your favorite jam (if desired).

Pick up and eat.

Insider staff

