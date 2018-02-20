Who doesn’t love a baked good for breakfast?

Just look at all those croissant options at Bread & Chocolate. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The bread and chocolate and walnut sticky buns are very popular at Bread & Chocolate. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Sitting down for a big breakfast is great – especially when someone else is cooking it and serving it.

Unfortunately, we don’t always have the time to do it, with the whole having jobs and lives thing pulling us in a million directions. But you still have to eat. They do say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Well, it’s a good thing that Concord has many local spots to grab a variety of tasty baked goods that are both delicious and perfect for those on the go.

Just because it’s fast doesn’t mean it can’t be one great start to your day.

Crust and Crumb

At the North Main Street shop, you’ll find two to three flavors of scones every day. The flavors depend on season, requests, or baker’s choice, but some of the more regular ones include lemon-raspberry, cranberry-orange, cheddar-scallion, and rosemary-sea salt.

Blueberry and triple berry muffins are always popular, as they have one or two kinds available each day.

The cinnamon streusel coffeecake is one of those items that always sells out, so get there early, and the same can be said for the cinnamon buns, sticky buns and croissants.

They also have a few flavors of quiche, including popular ones like bacon and Swiss, broccoli-cheddar, marinated tomato and feta, and butternut squash and goat cheese.

Bread & Chocolate

The South Main Street location is filled with croissant choices.

Just last week, there were ham and cheese and spinach on the savory side, as well as lemon, raspberry and chocolate on the sweet end. And, of course, plain.

They have Danishes in flavors like almond apple, cheese and cinnamon.

Add in muffin flavors like blueberry, cranberry- orange, lemon poppy and apple cinnamon and you have quite the selection to choose from.

While all those sound tasty, the most popular items come in the form of bread and chocolate and the walnut sticky buns.

Baked

On the other side of town, on Sheep Davis Road not too far from Steeplegate Mall, you’ll find a little shop called Baked Café and Bakery.

On the breakfast side of things, Baked offers blueberry muffins and bagels (from a family run bakery), as well as homemade granola in their yogurt parfaits.

The raspberry coconut oat bars can be for both breakfast or dessert, along with the other magic bars they make daily.

You can get a couple breakfast sandwich options as well.

And since they do catering, depending on the day and if they have any extra, you might find some Danishes and croissants in the case.

Bagels

There’s nothing quite like a good bagel to kick off the day.

The Works Café on North Main is the downtown location for all things bagels, with so many flavors to choose from each day. Get one with cream cheese, butter or upgrade to one of the many sandwich options.

They also have a nice assortment of pastries, muffins, scones, Danishes, croissants – pretty much anything you can think of.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is located on Fort Eddy Road and has a wide variety of bagels and schmears available, as well as egg sandwiches.

They also have coffeecake, muffins, pastries and strudels to choose from.

A little further down Fort Eddy Road, you’ll find Panera.

It also has sweet breakfast treats on hand, to go along with bagels and breakfast sandwiches.

