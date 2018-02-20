What are the breakfast hours like in Concord?

The breakfast buffet at the Red Blazer has so much stuff it doesn't even fit into one frame. JON BODELL / Insider staff Hash and eggs with a side of home fries from the Newell Post. (THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff) THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff This breakfast pizza from Cimo's South End Deli sure didn't last long around the newsroom. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If there’s one thing almost everyone can agree on, it’s that breakfast is pretty important, and pretty great.

One thing that almost nobody agrees on, however, is what hours actually constitute breakfast time.

Whether you’re an early riser who likes to get a full meal in before the sun comes up or a young soul who isn’t ready for breakfast until about noon, one way or another, you’re going to eat breakfast most days, and some days you might even go out for it.

So where to go?

Well, we tracked down information from virtually every place in Concord that serves breakfast in some way, shape or form. We wanted to find out what the breakfast hours were on which days to assemble a master list of breakfast-eating times in the capital city.

Below is the fruits of our labor. We may have missed one or two restaurants (mainly chains), and a couple places could not be reached in time for this story, but this list should give you quite a bit of information about who’s serving breakfast until what time around here.

Earlier cutoff

EJ’s on Main at the Holiday Inn offers breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. You don’t even have to be staying at the hotel to grab a bite. Contact: 172 N. Main St., 224-3463, ejsonmain.com.

The Red Blazer has a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays, which you may have seen already on page 15. Contact: 72 Manchester St., 224-4101, theredblazer.com.

In A Pinch Cafe & Bakery offers a light breakfast menu from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 146 Pleasant St., 226-2272, inapinchcafeandbakery.com.

Veano’s Italian Kitchen II might be known for dinner, but they serve breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, so don’t sleep on them. Contact: 30 Manchester St., 945-0163, veanositaliankitchen.com.

You know about the roast beef, but did you know Beefside also serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sundays? It’s true. Contact: 106 Manchester St., 228-0208, beefsiderestaurant.net.

Elizabeth’s Kitchen is the café inside the State House, and it serves breakfast – everything from breakfast pizza to French toast and fresh yogurt – from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday, so stop by and grab a bite during your next tour of the State House. Contact: 107 N. Main St., 848-2466, elizabethkitchen.com.

Later cutoff

You can get breakfast at the Newell Post from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Contact: 125 Fisherville Road. 228-0522, newellpostrestaurant.com.

Tucker’s will make you breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily – breakfast is kind of their thing. Contact: 80 South St., 413-5884, tuckersnh.com.

The Little Creperie serves breakfast crepes and other lighter fare from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Contact: 138 N. Main St., 856-7807, thelittlecreperienh.com.

Windmill Restaurant offers breakfast from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, but you can still order several different omelets off the dinner menu all day. Contact: 172 Loudon Road, 225-0600, on Facebook (search for Windmill Restaurant).

Formerly a dinner place and now a breakfast place, Cityside Grille makes breakfast from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Contact: 25 Manchester St., 227-0884, citysidegrille.com.

Barous Family Restaurant offers breakfast all day, which is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Contact: 94 Fort Eddy Road, 715-5183, barousrestaurant.com.

True Brew Barista serves its breakfast sandwiches all day (7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday). Contact: 2 Bicentennial Square, 225-2776, truebrewbarista.com.

True Brew Cafe, the True Brew inside Gibson’s Bookstore, serves breakfast items from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 45 S. Main St., 715-5833, truebrewbarista.com.

The Pillsbury Pantry Cafe and Bakery also offers all-day breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 2 Pillsbury St., 715-2691, pillsburycafe.com.

Cimo’s South End Deli offers its breakfast sandwiches all day (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday). Contact: 250 South St., 856-8020, on Facebook (search for Cimo’s South End Deli).

Morning Dew Cafe, tucked away in a little strip mall near Walmart, serves interesting breakfast items from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, and has a drive-thru. Contact: 374 Loudon Road, 856-8825, morningdewcafeofnh.com.

No cutoff

As is common knowledge, the Red Arrow Diner is open for breakfast 24/7/365 – yes, even at 1 a.m. on Christmas or 7 at night on the Fourth of July. The full menu is available at all times. Contact: 112 Loudon Road, 415-0444, redarrowdiner.com.

Related Posts