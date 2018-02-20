Prohibition-themed speakeasy Chuck’s Barbershop open for business

Chuck's Barbershop, the newest Prohibition-era speakeasy in Concord, is now open for business in Eagle Square. The place has a distinctly 1920s, old-school cool vibe. JON BODELL / Insider staff Chuck's Barbershop, the newest Prohibition-era speakeasy in Concord, is now open for business in Eagle Square. The place has a distinctly 1920s, old-school cool vibe. JON BODELL / Insider staff Chuck's Barbershop, the newest Prohibition-era speakeasy in Concord, is now open for business in Eagle Square. The place has a distinctly 1920s, old-school cool vibe. JON BODELL / Insider staff Chuck's Barbershop, the newest Prohibition-era speakeasy in Concord, is now open for business in Eagle Square. The place has a distinctly 1920s, old-school cool vibe. JON BODELL / Insider staff The front of Chuck's Barbershop is exactly that -- a front. Though this little barbershop area will, in fact, be used for cutting hair, the real fun takes place behind these walls. JON BODELL / Insider staff The front of Chuck's Barbershop is exactly that -- a front. Though this little barbershop area will, in fact, be used for cutting hair, the real fun takes place behind these walls. JON BODELL / Insider staff Bartender James Murray prepares a cocktail on opening night of Chuck's Barbershop in Eagle Square last Tuesday. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If there’s one thing Concord has long been in desperate need of, it’s a speakeasy.

The product of an era in which alcohol was banned nationwide, these types of businesses used to thrive in back rooms and underground vaults all over the country, with law-breakers and revelers taking the risk of prosecution just to get a little “turnt,” as the kids these days say.

Although when Big Brother finally caved and let the alcohol flow freely through the country once again, these hideaway spots vanished, as there was no need for them. And with them went a little bit of soul and a touch of pure Americana.

But thanks to Chuck’s Barbershop, which just opened in Eagle Square last Tuesday, we can go back in time to when we all had to sneak around in order to indulge in some firewater. A time when patrons to such establishments shared a common bond of lawlessness and a desire to just unwind.

You’ve probably heard about Chuck’s by now – several Monitor stories had been written in anticipation of the bar’s opening (original plans had Chuck’s opening sometime in the summer, then that was revised to some time in January). And now, after much anticipation, the doors are finally open.

So we checked it out.

When you first walk in, you’re in a tiny, one-chair, 1920s-style barbershop. To the left is a table with an old rotary phone on it with a big, ornate mirror above it. When we walked in last Tuesday, Liu Vaine, one of the owners, was in the barbershop area to greet us – and to help us get into the bar.

We had heard about the requirement of giving a password, provided online, to access the bar, so we checked Chuck’s Facebook page before setting out. After scrolling down a few posts, we found one that gave a short history of telephone technology. At the end of the history lesson was the secret code needed to get into the bar.

So, back to the barbershop.

We walked in armed with the secret code, but didn’t know how to use it. Vaine, in his ’20s period garb, told us to pick up the phone, so we picked it up and dialed the four-digit code (which we won’t expose here, at risk of ruining some of the mystique). On the other end on this particular night – opening night – was Tricia King, one of the other owners, who asked how many were in our party. After telling her we were flying solo, we were granted access to the bar.

Walking in felt like walking back in time. The lighting was low, with an orange/red tint to it. Music from the ‘20s played. Guys in vests, bow ties and scally caps mixed drinks. Girls in suspenders and caps greeted customers. The only thing missing, it seemed, was a formidable cloud of cigar smoke (which, ultimately, we’re glad is one element of old-school speakeasies that has not carried over to 2018).

Customers can wear whatever they want, though the staff would love to see people show up in period garb to match their own.

The space is surprisingly large – there’s the main bar area when you first walk in, and there are two offshoot rooms near the back. The place used to house Cheers some 15 to 20 years ago, Vaine said, so there’s plenty of room to sit down for dinner, which you certainly can get at Chuck’s.

The specialty here is the hand-made, old-fashioned cocktails free of flavored booze or ready-made mixes. We didn’t have time to try anything last week, but that just means we have a great excuse to go back in the near future.

In the meantime, go to facebook.com/liuvaine to find the entry code to the bar. And, unlike with the real speakeasies, you are going to want to tell everyone about this place.

