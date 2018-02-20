Entertainment: Plenty of jamming, laughing in Concord this week

Here we are again, staring down the barrel of another jam-packed week of entertainment in the capital city. Between multiple jam sessions and multiple comedy shows, we don’t know where to start. Might as well go chronologically, just for convenience.

MusicTuesday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Jam Night at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Music Out of the ‘Box presents Trade at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students/seniors/members and $12 for senior members at hatboxnh.com.

Friday

The Rail Kings at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dirty Looks Band at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Nellie McKay at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Spotlight Cafe) at 8 p.m. Nellie McKay co-created and starred in the award-winning off-Broadway hit Old Hats and has written three acclaimed musical biographies, and now she’s coming to Concord. Tickets are $15 to $20 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Saturday

Mike Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Lichen at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Rattlebox Presents Hometown Eulogy at Rattlebox Studio (40 Thorndike St.) at 8 p.m., followed by an open jam at 9 :30 p.m. Bring your own gear or use what’s provided. BYOB.

The Youngest Sun at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. Expect a $3 cover.

Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Enjoy the best of Boston comedy right here in Concord when Headliners Comedy Club presents Best of Boston Comedy at the Capitol Center for the Arts this Saturday. The show will feature Dave Russo from The Entertainer on E! and renowned stand-up comics Mike Koutrobis and Rob Steen. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $19 to $23 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Turn back the hands of time this Sunday and come out to celebrate the decade of the fab ‘50s! Rock Around the Clock – The Fab 50s celebrates the music that defined a generation. From Sinatra, Doris Day and Perry Como’s lilting ballads to Bill Hailey’s epic “Rock Around the Clock,” this show will pay tribute to the incredible musical diversity of that decade. It will feature CJ Poole, Laura Daigle and the Clayton Poole Orchestra performing the music of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, Elvis, Fats Domino and numerous other artists. Watch as the dancers from The New England School of Dance display the moves of the mop, the twist and the excitement of a real Sock Hop! So comb back your duck tail, put on your poodle skirt and white bucks and take a stroll down memory lane to the “best on wax” music of the 1950s! The show is Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets are $28 to $38 plus fees at ccanh.com (the Capitol Center for the arts is handling ticket sales for the show at the Audi).

Catch some improvised hilarity with TheaterSports Improv at Hatbox Theatre this Saturday. Theater Sports is a type of improv where two teams compete in rounds to win points. The teams are given a parameter and 1 minute to huddle before they present their scene. At the end of the 2 scenes the audience votes using their voting cards. The audience is also given a rolled sock with which to throw at the team members if they feel like something is too off color or just plain bad. After all the rounds have been tallied a winning group will be announced. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

I, Tonya (R/2017/119 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

Thursday: 7:55

Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2

Wednesday: 2, 5:30

Thursday: 2, 5:30

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Oscar Shorts – Animated (NR/2017/83 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oscar Shorts – Live Action (NR/2017/99 min.)

Wednesday: 7:20

Thursday: 7:20

Oscar Shorts – Documentary (NR/2017/184 min. with intermission)

Tuesday: 5:30​

All times are p.m.

Related Posts