A pair of author events coming up at Gibson’s Bookstore

Gibson’s Bookstore is in full swing for author events, with two free ones coming up between the time you read this and the time our next issue comes out.

Here’s what’s ahead:

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., author Cheryl Richardson will be at Gibson’s to discuss her book Waking Up in Winter, an honest account of what happens when a woman reaches midlife and starts questioning everything – her marriage, her friendships, her work and herself.

An internationally recognized coach and New York Times bestselling author, Richardson has toured the world empowering others to make lasting change. But when her own life no longer worked as it once had, a persistent inner voice offered unmistakable guidance: it was time to re-evaluate her life to uncover what really mattered.

Next Tuesday (Feb. 27) will feature John Hodgson, author of Richard Potter: America’s First Black Celebrity, at 5:30 p.m.

Potter was the most famous American entertainer of the early 19th century. A ventriloquist and magician, he was always based in New England but performed nationwide, even making an extended tour of the entire country. Remarkably, he was also a black man. Potter moved his family to Andover in 1815 and made his home there for most of the rest of his life. Learn more about it at the talk.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Related Posts