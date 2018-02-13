Unplug and Power Down at the next CYPN Wellness Series event

Attendees to the year's first CYPN Wellness Series event work on making a healthy meal. The next event, scheduled for Thursday, will be about unplugging your devices and powering down. Courtesy of CYPN

Are you one of the millions of people out there who work out religiously, eat like a rabbit and treat your body as a temple – yet still spend the majority of your day checking your phone, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and everything else?

If you’re under, say, 50, we bet you probably just said yes.

That’s why you should think about checking out the Concord Young Professional Network’s next installment of its Wellness Series, titled Unplug and Power Down.

The CYPN – an initiative by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce – started the wellness series last year, and it was so popular they brought it back for 2018, said Bryanna Marceau, events manager for the CYPN.

“Whether your goal is to pick up a new, healthy habit or totally revamp your lifestyle, there’s something for everyone,” Marceau said.

The series has a total of five installments, but you don’t need to attend all of them – in fact, you’ve already missed the first one, which was all about healthy eating and easy meal preps.

The next one is Thursday, and as its title suggests, it’s all about learning how to turn off your devices every once in a while to take a break from that odd, electronic world we’re so linked to these days. Though that might not sound like it has much to do with health, the wellness series is aimed at targeting all areas of wellness, including mental and emotional as well as physical.

Unplug and Power Down will be presented by Maureen Miller, an entrepreneur who has several health and wellness certifications, Marceau said. She’ll share techniques on how to reduce stress and contribute to relaxation, as well as tips on how to become less tethered to our electronics.

The event will be held in the conference room at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 49 S. Main St. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. It’s free to attend but advanced registration is required. Register by going to concordnhchamber.com. You can also find the full series schedule there.

For more info, contact Marceau at events@concordnhchamber.com or 224-2508.

