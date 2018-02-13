Take a walking tour of downtown art shows

Out of Your Skull, Ryan Thomas, Dos Amigos. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff No Idea, Ryan Thomas, Dos Amigos. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tight Lines, Ryan Thomas, Dos Amigos. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mr. Swimmie, Mary Belecz, The Works. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mr. Pinkie, Mary Belecz, The Works. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Snowtime Zoomies, Mary Belecz, The Works. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Kitten on the Keys, Duane Hammond, Chamber. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Twilight Shadows, Duane Hammond, Chamber. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff .... Oui, Oui, Oui, All the Way Home, Duane Hammond, Chamber. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Pigasso, Duane Hammond, Chamber. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff You've Got Mail, Duane Hammond, Chamber. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Concord Chorale is celebrating 50 years in 2018 and Red River has a display of old newspaper articles, pictures and the first-ever concert poster. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Concord Chorale is celebrating 50 years in 2018 and Red River has a display of old newspaper articles, pictures and the first-ever concert poster. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Donkey Foal Prance, Mary Belecz, The Works. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

With this issue being all about getting healthy, we decided to change things up a little bit when it comes to featuring a local gallery show.

Instead of pointing you to one exhibit where you can walk around and look at art, we figured why not include multiple shows within a close proximity where you can go for a walking tour.

So on these two pages, you’ll find a sampling of what’s currently at Dos Amigos, The Works, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Red River Theatres.

That way, you can park the car, go for a little stroll to get some exercise and check out some really great exhibits before they come to a close at the end of the month.

Trust us, you’ll enjoy it.

Insider staff

