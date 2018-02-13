Take a walking tour of downtown art shows

With this issue being all about getting healthy, we decided to change things up a little bit when it comes to featuring a local gallery show.
Instead of pointing you to one exhibit where you can walk around and look at art, we figured why not include multiple shows within a close proximity where you can go for a walking tour.
So on these two pages, you’ll find a sampling of what’s currently at Dos Amigos, The Works, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Red River Theatres.
That way, you can park the car, go for a little stroll to get some exercise and check out some really great exhibits before they come to a close at the end of the month.
Trust us, you’ll enjoy it.
Insider staff