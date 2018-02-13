Lots of activities on tap at Concord Public Library

Attention, book lovers: Concord Public Library’s annual Concord Reads program is back, at long last.

Following Atticus: Forty-Eight High Peaks, One Little Dog, and an Extraordinary Friendship by New Hampshire author Tom Ryan is this year’s selection for Concord Reads. Following Atticus is the story of an adventure of a lifetime, leading a hardened newspaperman and a miniature schnauzer across hundreds of miles and deep into the enchanting, sometimes dangerous winter wonderland of New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

At the heart of this amazing journey is the extraordinary relationship that Tom and Atticus share, one that blurs the line between man and dog.

The library will structure various programs over the coming months around this book – things like movies, discussions, games and more. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library, and the eBook can be downloaded from the library’s website,concordpubliclibrary.net.

When the program wraps up, Ryan will be at Red River Theatres on April 19 at 7 p.m. to discuss his and Atticus’s story of friendship and adventure. You can register for the Red River event at concordpubliclibrary.net/concordreads.

Now that you know the title, you’re ready to get going. To start it off right, join Concord Public Library and the City of Concord Trails Committee for the Concord Reads Kick-off Hike at Jim Hill River Walk on Feb. 24. This is a guided, 2.5-mile hike, in which dogs are welcome. The hike will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And, it’s not too late to register for Bookopoly, the library’s winter reading program for teens and adults. Just go to the service desk for your game board and more details.

