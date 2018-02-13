Getting healthy can mean a mental battle

When people think about getting healthy, the first two things that pop into their heads are eating better and exercising.

And yes, those are two very good ways to begin the path the a healthier lifestyle. We’ll get to those soon.

But before you can dive head first into a completely new way of eating or workout routine, you first have to get your mind on board with the changes you’re about to make.

So we checked in with Betsy Black. She’s the owner of Betsy Black Consulting on South Main Street, and is kind of a jack of all trades when it comes to wellness.

She has many years’ experience working with people who want to make lifestyle changes toward wellness, as well as being quite the fitness connoisseur herself.

“For me, it’s not if, but when and how,” Black said.

Before you raid a produce section or sign up for a year-long gym membership, first start thinking about a couple things:

Why do you want to make changes? Having a motivating factor is key because if it’s wanting to be able to play with your kids or grandchildren, or to lose weight, determining the why is important.

What works best for you to succeed? If partnering with a friend for accountability works, start asking around to see who wants to take the journey with you. Making a list of goals, even small ones, is also a great way to get started in the right direction.

“It’s all mental,” Black said. “So note what motivates you and be honest with yourself.”

According to Black, research shows it takes 66 days to form a habit, so that’s why getting your mind wrapped around what you want to do is so crucial to prolonged success.

“We think we have this executive CEO in our brains that are going to make changes easily, but that’s not the case,” Black said.

Different parts of the brain have different agendas, so trying to get everyone on the page upstairs is a good place to start.

But don’t spend too much time, because it’s easy to talk your self out of it.

“We tend to fight with ourselves,” Black said.

Once you’re mentally prepared, starting setting up little things that will help you along with way.

Since it is winter and the weather is always ready to throw you a curve ball, come up with not only one backup plan when it comes to exercise, but two is probably better.

Set yourself up to follow your goals. If it’s downloading a new app to track your progress or listening to a podcast, whatever helps you succeed each day is something Black recommends pursuing.

“Make it as easy as possible for you to say yes,” she said. “Having small goals is good.”

And make sure to forget about all those excuses you’ve been using over the years to avoid moving forward with your plan.

“When people say they don’t have time to exercise or eat right, they’re lying,” Black said. “People can do more than they think.”

And allow yourself to be rewarded with a cheat day or day off – and not be perfect.

“It’s very likely there will be slippage,” Black said. “And if you take a moderate approach that’s okay.”

Also, have fun with it.

“I’m all about the F-word – fun,” Black said.

