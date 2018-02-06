We found some gift ideas for your Valentine

Hilltop Consignment Gallery had all kinds of great Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone, including an XO oven mit, heart vase and heart plates. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Things Are Cooking was filled with heart shaped options, like cookie cutters, a pan and a little baking dish. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Fabulous Looks Boutique had this flower dress for that special someone who prefers clothing to actual flowers. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Downtown Concord is home to lots of great jewelry shops, but we found this little collection at Goldsmith Gallery. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff What at-home cook wouldn't want this custom made apron (picture of your choosing) from Concord Camera Store. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff This white board from Concord Camera Store is the kind of loving gift that keeps on giving all year round TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Concord Camera Store has personalized photo boxes and ornaments for your sweetheart. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Who wouldn't want to get the gift of chocolate dipped fruit from Edible Arrangements this Valentine's Day? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s about time you got out there and started shopping for that special someone.

But like with most gift giving holidays, it can be a little difficult and stressful to find the perfect thing to say ‘I love you.’

So we took the liberty of going around town in search of some ideas that will lead to what we can only hope is the most romantic evening of your year.

Like always, use this as a jumping off point because there’s no way we can hit up every shop in the city.

But we figured this would at least give you a place to start and with any luck, some inspiration.

