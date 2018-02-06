We found all the candy you need for Valentine’s Day

At True Confections, the candy store at the Steeplegate Mall, there wasn't a whole lot of dedicated Valentine's Day candy last week except for this tall display full of exactly that. JON BODELL / Insider staff You can even get sweets for your Valentine at Marshall's on Storrs Street. Apart from this Valentine's Day-specific display of candy and related items, you can also get all kinds of fancy and all-natural candies by the checkout registers or over in the kitchen section. JON BODELL / Insider staff Caring Gifts on North Main Street has all the Valentine's Day staple candies, such as red and pink jelly beans and heart-shaped chocolate, but they also have some more grown-up treats such as chocolate body paint. JON BODELL / Insider staff Caring Gifts on North Main Street has all the Valentine's Day staple candies, such as red and pink jelly beans and heart-shaped chocolate, but they also have some more grown-up treats such as chocolate body paint. JON BODELL / Insider staff At Granite State Candy Shoppe on Warren Street, you can get pretty much any Valentine's Day-related sweet you can think of -- and then some. The chocolate roses tend to be a big hit, and they're a lot tastier than real roses, too. JON BODELL / Insider staff At Granite State Candy Shoppe on Warren Street, you can get pretty much any Valentine's Day-related sweet you can think of -- and then some. The chocolate roses tend to be a big hit, and they're a lot tastier than real roses, too. JON BODELL / Insider staff At Granite State Candy Shoppe on Warren Street, you can get pretty much any Valentine's Day-related sweet you can think of -- and then some. The chocolate roses tend to be a big hit, and they're a lot tastier than real roses, too. JON BODELL / Insider staff

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we decided to be a couple of nice guys and search the city high and low for some of the best candy you can get your Valentine this year. While that special someone might take the polite route and say something like, “Oh, you don’t have to get me anything,” we all know that’s code for, “You better at least get me some chocolates or something.”

Since we don’t want anyone sleeping on the couch on this romantic holiday, we put together a little guide of all things sweet you can get for your sweetie around Concord.

