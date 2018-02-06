Love, Lust & Desire in year 10 at McGowan

6CF1117C, Paul Foote. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Watermelons, Jenny Duck. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Into Thin Air, Maya Kuvaja. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Do Not Disturb, Aline Lotter. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Zebra, Maggie Green. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Don't Leave, Maryclare Heffernan. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Untitled, Julie Hamel. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Study Series #6, Sandy Wadlington. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Triple, Terri St. Laurent. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Small Water Series #1, Lucy Mink. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Nantasket Beach, Kristin Selesnick. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Pink Flower, Lynne Guimond Sabean. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
3 Alarm Love Emergency, Hannah Cole Dahar. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Only Important Detail, Mark Johnson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Barn Owl, Adelaide Murphy Tyrol. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Collection, Alyssa Mees. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Untitled 7, Bethany Cole Rymes. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Fort Pond Through the Trees, Gina Anderson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Untitled #1, Amy Goodwin. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Color Play, Elizabeth D'Amico. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Butterflies, Gail Smuda. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Wild Red, Lisa Blanchette. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Contrast, Allison Rose. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
When the calendar switches to February, you can count on a few things: Flower and candy shops gearing up for a busy couple of days ahead and McGowan Fine Art hanging lots of clear plastic baggies filled with artwork for Love, Lust & Desire. Now in its 10th year, the show features 400 works by more than 60 artists. There are always so many submissions that in addition to the work on the gallery walls, there are boxes of more creations waiting to be looked at. Each piece is priced at $300 or less, so there’s really something for everyone. The show will be on display through Feb. 16 and the gallery will host Love, Lust & Caffeine on Saturday, as anyone is invited to visit the gallery, grab a cup of coffee and peruse the works. 

