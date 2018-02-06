Love, Lust & Desire in year 10 at McGowan

When the calendar switches to February, you can count on a few things: Flower and candy shops gearing up for a busy couple of days ahead and McGowan Fine Art hanging lots of clear plastic baggies filled with artwork for Love, Lust & Desire. Now in its 10th year, the show features 400 works by more than 60 artists. There are always so many submissions that in addition to the work on the gallery walls, there are boxes of more creations waiting to be looked at. Each piece is priced at $300 or less, so there’s really something for everyone. The show will be on display through Feb. 16 and the gallery will host Love, Lust & Caffeine on Saturday, as anyone is invited to visit the gallery, grab a cup of coffee and peruse the works.