Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

It’s an absolutely packed week on the entertainment front around here. Some nationally recognized comedy acts and some international theater performances are on the docket, so let’s get right to it.

Music Tuesday

Craig Fahey, Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Bourgelais, Hermanos, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Girl Shy (1924), along with a Harold Lloyd comedy short Never Weaken from 1921, will be screened at 7 p.m. in Red River Theatres’s Stonyfield Farm Theater.

The film will be accompanied live by silent film musician Jeff Rapsis. Admission to this special program is $12 per person. Go to redrivertheatres.org for tickets or more info.

Concord Community Music School faculty member Peggo Horstmann Hodes and Kent Allyn will bring their ever-popular annual Valentine-themed Bach’s Lunch Concert, “P.S. I Love You: Love Letters” to the Music School for a free Bach’s Lunch Concert at 12:10 p.m. Horstmann Hodes and Allyn will perform songs from Mercer and the Beatles, as well as other songs about love letters. Bring a lunch!

Mike Loughlin, Hermanos, 6:30 p.m.

Matt Poirier and Andy Laliotis, Penuche’s, 9 p.m.

Friday

Jonathan Couser and Six Cowards, Area 23, 8:30 p.m.

The Alan Roux Band, Makris Lobster & Steak House, 6:30 p.m.

Stuck in Time, Pit Road Lounge, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Eugene Durkee, Hermanos, 7:30 p.m.

Sonic Avionics, Area 23, 8:30 p.m.

Granite State Revival, Penuche’s, 9 p.m.

The Alan Roux Band, Makris Lobster & Steak House, 6:30 p.m.

Nuff Said, Pit Road Lounge, 8 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo, Hermanos, 6:30 p.m.

Alan Roux, Makris Lobster & Steak House, 2 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo, Hermanos, 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Krimson Krewe, Hermanos, 6:30 p.m., Mardi Gras party.

Theater/Comedy

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalo will bring his Stay Hungry Tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. He’s appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and late-night shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Conan, and now he will take the stage in Concord. The show may contain adult content. Tickets are $39.75 plus fees, with VIP packages available. For tickets and more information, go to ccanh.com.

Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. Labeled the world’s youngest professional illusionist, 12-year-old Kadan Bart Rockett and his 10-year-old sister, Brooklyn, were finalists on last season’s America’s Got Talent. Opening for the duo will be children’s musician Mr. Aaron of Rattlebox Studio in Concord. Tickets are $25 to $35 plus fees, with family packs of four or more available. Go to ccanh.com for tickets and more info.

The Met: Live in HD presents L’elisir D’ Amore at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at noon. This is a live HD performance from the Metropolitan Opera, in which Pretty Yende and Matthew Polenzani star as the spirited Adina and Nemorino, the simple peasant who falls in love with her. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Comedian Seth Meyers will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. to benefit CASA of New Hampshire and the Granite State Children’s Alliance. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $58 to $250 plus fees at ccanh.com. The $250 VIP ticket includes a private on-stage reception with Myers before the show. Tickets for the 9:30 p.m. show are $58 to $125 plus fees.

The Bolshoi Ballet in HD presents Lady of the Camellias at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 3 p.m. This is an HD broadcast of a ballet recorded live in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2015. The program will be preceded by a 20-minute pre-show which includes views of Moscow, the Bolshoi Theatre, interviews with dancers and the season trailer. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Tuesday: 8:05

Wednesday: 8:05

Thursday: 8:05

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:30, 5:35

The Square (R/2017/142 min.)

Tuesday: 7:35

Wednesday: 7:35

Thursday: 7:35

Oscar Nominated Short Films

Open Friday. All categories will be shown: Animated, Live Action and Documentary. For more, visit redrivertheatres.org.

All times are p.m.

Related Posts