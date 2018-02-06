Bulletin Board

Quilters Guild to meet Friday night

The Capital Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Friday at the United Baptist Church, 39 Fayette St. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7.

The topic will be Rule the Rulers Night, where members will demonstrate how to use a variety of quilting rulers. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers.

Ellen Reed

Pancake breakfast Sunday morning

All are invited to come and enjoy a free community pancake breakfast at East Congregational Church on Sunday, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The menu includes pancakes (plain or blueberry) with real maple syrup, sausage, coffee and juice.

The church is located at 51 Mountain Road. Morning worship follows in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. For questions and directions, go to eastchurchucc.org or call 224-9242.

Kay Garrigan

Learn about loons at the Audubon

Have you ever wondered why a loon’s eyes are red? Why do loon chicks ride on their parents’ backs? What are loons saying with those eerie calls in the night?

Join biologist Harry Vogel at the N.H. Audubon on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. as he explains some of the unique adaptations of this iconic symbol of New Hampshire’s wild lakes.

Cost is $5 for Audubon members; $7 for nonmembers.

Visit nhaudubon.org/calendar/the-current-state-of-the-loon-in-nh for more.

Ruth Smith

Get a tour through the budget season

The Concord Young Professionals Network and The Concord Coalition invite you to Budget on Tap! on Wednesday at The Draft, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

CYPN has invited Chase Hagaman of The Concord Coalition to guide us through a budget exercise which will expand your knowledge on the challenges and choices policy makers face.

Join us for an informative, engaging and interesting conversation about the federal budget, while enjoying complimentary appetizers and your first round of beer courtesy of our sponsors.

Advance registration is appreciated. The Draft is located at 67 S. Main St.

For more info, call 224-2508 or email events@concordnhchamber.com.

Concord Chamber

Build your savings and spending plan

N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education is hosting a class, Build Your Savings & Spending Plan, on Monday at 5 p.m.

Stop thinking about it as a budget – build a plan to get what you want out of your life and your hard-earned wages. Building a spending plan you can work with is the first step. Come to this class for tips and lessons to help you build your spending plan and enhance your savings skills.

There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat which will be refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your reservation fee.

Class is open to the public. For more, visit nhfcu.org.

Michele Perry

Learn about nonprofit advocacy

Join the N.H. Public Health Association for Lobbying & Advocacy: A Primer for N.H. Nonprofit Advocates on Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the UNH School of Law (2 White St.)

What can you do as a nonprofit or public health official? What are the legal sources of lobbying restrictions? What is the difference between advocacy, direct lobbying and grassroots lobbying?

As we move into the thick of the N.H. legislative session, come and join your colleagues and learn the answers to these and other sometimes confusing questions. Cost for NHPHA members is $15; $30 for non-members.

For more information, visit conta.cc/2mmzjXE.

Beth D’Ovidio

Sign up for high school jamboree

There will be a U18 High School Preseason Tennis Jamboree at the Health Club of Concord, Feb. 27-28.

Players will compete in multiple matches versus players of a similar ability during both days.

To register for the jamboree, which will be held from noon to 7 p.m. each day, contact Dave Page at polarbr69@aol.com. Deadline to register is Feb. 20.

Cost is $10 per player. The Health Club of Concord is located at 10 Garvin Falls Road.

Rebecca Killinger

Count the birds in your backyard

Many people reported that birds disappeared from their feeders in the fall and N.H. Audubon wants to know if they have returned with the cold weather. Help them track our bird populations by taking part in the annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey on Saturday and Sunday. Biologists need assistance from citizens all over the Granite State to get a clear picture of what’s been happening with our winter birds.

N.H. Audubon needs your help to track the chickadees, juncos and other feeder birds. Anyone can participate in the Backyard Winter Bird Survey by counting the birds in their own backyard and reporting online or sending the results on a special reporting form to N.H. Audubon. To receive a copy of the form, email your name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call 224-9909. Forms are also available at N.H. Audubon centers in Auburn, Concord and Manchester, and online.

Find more information about the survey at nhaudubon.org under Get Outside-Birding.

Becky Suomala

Lecture series at historical society

The New Hampshire Historical Society continues its lecture series on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Charles Clark, executive director of the Castle in the Clouds, as he shares the story of Tom and Olive Plant and the estate they created high above Lake Winnipesaukee in his talk, “Triumph and Tragedy at the Castle in the Clouds.”

For more information about the Society and upcoming lectures, visit nhhistory.org or call 228-6688.

Elizabeth Dubrulle

Children and family bereavement goup

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, is Saturday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St.

H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program.

Registration is required. To register, call 224- 4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828, or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

City announces information officer

Concord is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Wolfe as the city’s first-ever public information officer.

Wolfe is presently the communications manager for Navajo County, Ariz. He is originally from New England and holds a Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.

Wolfe excelled during all facets of the vetting process. He is scheduled to start on March 5.

City memo

Register for March business showcase

The Great Concord Chamber of Commerce’s 27th Annual Business Showcase will be held March 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center.

It’s an excellent way to make your presence known to others in the Capital Region. One hundred Chamber exhibitors and several hundred attendees will be participating. And a host of restaurant industry members will showcase their unique specialties.

Exhibiting is a cost-effective and affordable way to get your business out there. Registration is open at concordnhchamber.com/business-showcase or by calling the Chamber at 224-2508. The show typically sells out, so reserve your booth today.

For questions, contact Bryanna Marceau at 224-2508 or email bmarceau@concordnhchamber.com.

Tim Sink

