Who has the best slice of pizza in Greater Concord?

Go ahead, find us someone who doesn’t like pizza. And even if you’re among the rare few who don’t “like” or even “love” pizza, odds are you’d grab a slice if it was sitting on the table in front of you. We challenge you to prove us wrong.

So, with the understanding that everyone is a fan of the most recognizable round food in the world, we have the perfect event for all the pizza connoisseurs out there: Welcome to the inaugural Greater Concord Pizza Pie Showdown.

That’s right, some of the best names in the local ‘za industry will be dishing out slices in one place for a chance to be named the undisputed top dog in the pizza world, at least around these parts.

Will it be the perfect slice of cheese that steals the show? Or could it be a classic meat lovers that wins everyone over? You’ll have to come to find out. It’s all going down on Pi Day (March 14) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The location will be announced in the coming weeks.

We won’t tell you exactly which places are involved, since it’s a blind tasting. But rest assured, there will be plenty of pizza to go around. And by attending the event, you will have a hand in selecting the top spot around.

Each person who buys a ticket will be given a ballot to vote for the best slice of the night. The pizza shop with the most votes will be able to call themselves king of the pie world – at least for the next year.

Tickets are $7.50 with all proceeds being donated to the Friendly Kitchen in Concord. There will also be a donation jar if you’d like to add more to the pot for the local soup kitchen, and we’ll be accepting nonperishable food items for the Friendly Kitchen as well.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. with the pizza being dished out starting at 6 p.m. There will also be refreshments to go along with your slices.

The winner will be announced in the next day’s Concord Monitor, and on concordmonitor.com. Don’t worry, we’ll have all the tasty details in the March 20 Insider.

For tickets and more up to date info, visit 2018pizzashowdown.eventbrite.com.

And if we haven’t convinced you just yet, just think, you won’t have to make dinner that night – and you might just find your new favorite pizza joint.

