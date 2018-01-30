We talked to some local foodies about pizza

Havenwood-Heritage Heights executive chef Jason Seavey plates his venison baklava dish for the judges during Concord’s second annual Iron Chef competition at Heritage Heights in Concord on Thursday, April 7, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

We’ve all eaten enough pizza (we’d like to think) that we consider ourselves experts in the field. At the very least, we know what we like and don’t like. And really, is there such thing as a truly bad piece of pizza? Even if it’s not great, it’s still pizza.

Although when it comes to flavor palates, we’re not on the same level as those who spend their days coming up with new recipes, creating amazing dishes and dissecting, discussing and writing about dishes and ingredients.

So we caught up with a few to see what kind of feelings they had about pizza.

The owner of Revival Kitchen & Bar doesn’t have pizza on the menu at his recently turned 1-year-old restaurant, but he enjoys making pizza for his staff once a month.

That’s about how often he eats it himself, and while he enjoys making it for his staff, he’s more of an order-out kind of guy.

More often than not, he’s ordering the buffalo chicken pizza from Checkmate, which comes with chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion and mozzarella.

“I really don’t have a go-to,” Fletcher said. “It all depends on what I’m in the mood for.”

But he also said that you can’t go wrong with a Greek pizza (which comes with some combination of spinach, feta, olives and tomatoes) or a Hawaiian.

He likes to go the sweet and spicy route, so don’t be surprised if he adds jalapenos to his Hawaiian.

Jason Seavey

The executive chef for Havenwood Heritage Heights is responsible for feeding a lot of people every day.

Growing up, Seavey ate English muffin pizzas, but today’s home remedy for no dough is pitas. He puts it on the menu for the heart healthy crowd.

And if he doesn’t have dough or feel like going out for one, he’ll use pitas at home. But he always tries to keep a box of Jiffy Pizza Crust Mix in the cabinet because it’s quick and easy – no waiting for the yeast to do its thing.

Since he’s not a big red sauce fan, when he orders out, Seavey gets the cheeseburger pizza. He first got turned on to it at Constantly, but since moving to Tilton, the Tilton House of Pizza has filled his pizza needs.

At home, he’ll do a ranch buffalo chicken or his twist on an Italian sub, complete with a red pepper relish base.

“Usually it’s a utilization of what I have around,” Seavey said.

Hillary Nelson

We quickly learned that the resident Monitor food contributor is a big fan of pizza – so much so that she has it more than she’d like to admit (at least a couple times a month).

Don’t worry, though, Hillary, we’re right there with you.

Working at Gibson’s Bookstore allows her to have a slew of shops at her disposal, but Constantly is one she likes to go with. In fact, even if she’s at home outside of Concord, she’ll make the trip to Constantly for her fix.

But Nelson is also known to make her own pizza, including dough from scratch. She refers to My Pizza by Jim Lahey and uses a special Italian flour.

“It makes a really delicious dough and it’s really easy,” Nelson said.

During the warm months, Nelson will grill her pizzas and use her fireplace in the winter. She also has a pizza stone for anytime use.

Her go-to recipe involves roasted tomatoes, garlic and olive oil for the base with mozzarella. There’s also this calzone combo she used to get in New York City with ricotta, garlic, hot peppers and broccoli rabe, but it works great in pizza form, too.

“I don’t make pizza all that often, but I do love to,” Nelson said.

Insider staff

