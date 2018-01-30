Video: The Super Dominator is one really big pizza

Donatello's owner Bob Boisvert puts a super dominator, loaded with pepperoni, sausage and green pepper, in the oven. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A super dominator makes its way through the Donatello's oven. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The finished product that is a super dominator sure looked tasty. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Even before it was cooked, the super dominator looked good enough to eat. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Rylee Orlosk cuts the 28 inch super dominator into 16 mouth watering slices. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Rylee Orlosk got the envious job of sitting at the end of the oven and popping bubbles in one of Donatello's famous super dominators. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Donatello's owner Bob Boisvert adds green peppers to a super dominator. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff If you get pepperoni on your super dominator from Donatello's, expect to see anywhere from 92 to 120 of the popular topping. This one got 112 pepperonis. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A Donatello's super dominator gets three pounds of cheese. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A super dominator is made with two pounds – approximately five cups – of tomato sauce. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Donatello's owner Bob Boisvert gets the dough just right for the 28-inch super dominator. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Even when making the 28-inch super dominator, Donatello's owner Bob Boisvert still tosses the dough in the air. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff It takes three large dough balls to make the Donatello's super dominator. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff









It’s time for dinner and you have a lot of hungry mouths to feed, and you don’t feel like cooking. What do you do?

Well, if you’re feeling a bit adventurous, why not test your squad’s eating abilities against Donatello’s Super Dominator?

The 28-inch, $26.99 creation by owner Bob Boisvert originally began as a bit of a joke.

“We decided to come up with a large pizza that was bigger than pretty much anyone had around here,” he said.

First there was the Dominator, a 24-inch pie, but it wasn’t quite big enough. So Boisvert added 4 inches – the biggest he can make unless he decides to get a larger oven.

In the beginning, you could only get the Super Dominator for dine-in. It took about a year after its creation to find someone who made a box big enough to hold it (and it’s actually two separate pieces). Donatello’s even has a custom-made delivery bag that will fit it.

Boisvert can always tell when someone is getting a Super Dominator for the first time.

“People will push back in their seat, pull out their phone and take a picture,” he said.

It will fit in most trunks, and through most standard door frames. There was one time, though, when a pair held it on the roof of a truck to get it home.

“That’s the funniest we’ve seen,” he said. “People don’t always understand just how big it is.”

We took a look at how it’s made, so when you decide to order one, you’ll know how it’s done.

