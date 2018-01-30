Have pizza for breakfast, courtesy of Cimo’s South End Deli

This breakfast pizza from Cimo's South End Deli sure didn't last long around the newsroom. JON BODELL / Insider staff

When it comes to pizza, there’s no such thing as too much – or too early.

If you’ve spent your life indulging in pizza at lunch or dinner time, you haven’t been doing it entirely wrong, but you haven’t exactly been doing it right, either.

We’re talking about the most important meal of the day – breakfast. And since pizza is basically the most important meal in general, it only makes sense to have pizza for breakfast.

At Cimo’s South End Deli, you can do exactly that. But it’s not just a regular cheese or pepperoni pie – this is breakfast pizza.

A wildly popular breakfast item at the country store/deli, the breakfast pizza is a perfect idea for an early morning bite. They take a pizza crust and use scrambled eggs as sauce, then add loads of mozzarella cheese and bacon to top it off.

It’s sold in slices, though they tend to go fast – we stopped by last Tuesday morning around 9:30 and they were out of slices. You can also order a whole pizza, which is what we did.

The formula is simple, but it’s a tried-and-true combination that hits all the right spots when you’re trying to get going in the morning. The eggs are fluffy and flavorful, and the cheese is plentiful and melted nicely. The bacon adds that savory, smoky goodness that we all know and love, and the crust acts as an alternative to toast or an English muffin, and it works perfectly with all the ingredients.

Since we bought a whole pizza, we brought it back to the newsroom, where the slices didn’t last more than a couple minutes. We added some hot sauce, while an editor suggested using a little cup of sour cream as a dipping side. Ketchup would have been a nice addition as well, although this pizza is good enough to eat without any condiments.

While the bacon, egg and cheese configuration is standard, you can customize your own breakfast pizza if you order a whole one. If you’d prefer sausage to bacon, or you’d like to add some peppers or onions, just ask when ordering.

Cimo’s also has other breakfast offerings, such as breakfast sandwiches, a Western on a sub roll, bagels, subs, doughnuts and coffee. You can really make it your one-stop shop on your way to work, especially if you can never get enough pizza.

Cimo’s South End Deli, at 250 South St., is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Whole breakfast pizzas are not available on Sundays.

Related Posts