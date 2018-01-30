NHTI’s Winter Fling was a swingin’ good time

Heather Wilding and Keith Wilding dance a Viennese waltz during the "Dancing with the Concord Stars" program at NHTI's annual Winter Fling event on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Heather Wilding and Keith Wilding dance a Viennese waltz during the "Dancing with the Concord Stars" program at NHTI's annual Winter Fling event on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

NHTI’s 8th annual Winter Fling fundraiser, featuring the Dancing with the Concord Stars competition, took place at the college Saturday. Ten couples coached by professional instructors from area dance schools showed off their waltz, hip hop, jazz and tango skills. The event helped raise money for the school’s President’s Fund for Excellence.

Prizes given out at the end of the event included:

Most Creative: Jenna Borbidge and Kevin Boyarsky; Best Footwork: Candace Fitzgerald and Josh Craggy; Most Graceful: Dawn Champagne and Paul Gaffney; Most Dramatic: Joanne Randall and Dan Randall; Best Theme: Michelle Olivier and Tom Devaney; Hot Stuff Award: Kate Fleming and Aaron Jones; Most Entertaining/People’s Choice Award: Kathi Russ and Jody Blumberg; Best Costume: Chris Mamos Ryerson and Andrew Pinard; Best Technical Skills: Suzi Pegg and Keith Nyhan; Most Theatrical/Best Overall: Heather Wilding and Keith Wilding.

Congratulations to all who participated!

See more photos and video here.

