Looking to order a pie? We’ve got it covered

Let’s not beat around the bush: There are a lot of places to get a pizza in Concord.

It’s hard enough deciding what to order, let alone where to order from.

So we took the liberty of creating a comprehensive list of pizza shops – both local and chain – where you can grab a pie.

That way, when you decide to get some slices for the family (or just yourself), you can have plenty of information at your fingertips.

Basil Pizza

Location: 270 Loudon Road (Steeplegate Mall)

Phone: 505-4539

Website: pizzeriaconcord.com

 

Brookside

Location: 151 Manchester St.

Phone: 224-6905

Website: brooksidepizza.com

 

CC Tomatoes

Location: 209 Fisherville Road

Phone: 753-4450

Website: cctomatoes.com

 

Checkmate

Location: 41 Washington St.

Phone: 228-0555

Website: checkmatepizza.com/concord

 

Chief’s Place

Location: 348 Village St., Penacook

Phone: 753-9500

Website: chiefspizzarestaurant.com

 

Constantly Pizza

Location: 39 S. Main St.

Phone: 224-9366

Location: 108 Fisherville Road #3

Phone: 227-1117

Website: constantlypizza.net

 

Dallas Pizza

Location: 156 N. State St.

Phone: 226-4272

Website: dallaspizzanh.com

 

Domino’s

Location: 202 N. Main St.

Phone: 228-4222

Website: pizza.dominos. com/new-hampshire/ concord

 

Donatello’s

Location: 15 Village St., Penacook (Thirty Pines Plaza)

Phone: 753-6000

Website: donatellospizza.biz

 

EJ’s on Main

Location: 172 N. Main St. (in Holiday Inn)

Phone: 224-3463

Website: ejsonmain.com

 

Milano’s

Location: 3 Broadway

Phone: 224-3419

 

Papa Gino’s

Location: 129 Loudon Road

Phone: 225-2011

Website: locations.papaginos.com/nh/concord.html

 

Papa John’s

Location: 234 N. Main St.

Phone: 227-7272

Website: papajohns.com/ locations/usa/nh/concord/ 03301/234-n-main-st/4548

 

Pizza Hut

Location: 148 Loudon Road

Phone: 224-3231

Website: pizzahut.com

 

Sal’s

Location: 80 Storrs St.

Phone: 226-0297

Website: sals-pizza.com /locations/concord-nh

 

Uno

Location: 15 Fort Eddy Road

Phone: 226-8667

Website: 503.unos.com

 

Veano’s II

Location: 30 Manchester St.

Phone: 715-1695

Website: veanositaliankitchen.com

 

Vinnie’s

Location: 200 S. Main St.

Phone: 224-7727

Website: vinniespizzanh.com

