Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

It’s a pretty eclectic week on the entertainment front around here. We have bar bands aplenty, some Oscar front-runners showing at Red River and a Shakespeare masterpiece making its debut at Hatbox Theatre.

Here’s a look at the week ahead:

Music Tuesday

Craig Fahey will perform at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Mike Morris will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Jam Night at Area 23 will get going at 7:30 p.m. All you have to do is show up and jam, or listen.

Thursday

Concord Community Music School faculty member and jazz musician Matt Langley will present his Bach’s Lunch Lecture, “The Great American Songbook – A Jazz Love Affair,” at the music school (23 Wall St.) from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Jazz musicians hear the term “Great American Songbook” all the time in reference to certain tunes in the repertoire. What is the Great American Songbook? Can one buy a copy? Who are the composers? What happens when jazz musicians play instrumental versions of songs? Learn and sing along to the songs everyone loves as Langley explores these questions and more. The lecture is free and open to the public.

The Concord Coachmen will perform a Valentine’s Day-themed concert at the Chamberlin House at the Woman’s Club of Concord (44 Pleasant St.) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The show is free but donations will be accepted.

Friday

First Fridays at Area 23 will feature Hank & Chaz at 8:30 p.m. The duo will look to start the month off on the right foot at the Area.

Brickyard Blues will take the stage at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Boxx will get fuzzy at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Blue Light Rain will honor the Dead – The Grateful Dead, that is – at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

R&B Dignity will return to Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Street Legal will play at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

It’s open mic night at Penuche’s, so show up and show the crowd what you’ve got.

Monday

Monday Night Movie will be in effect at Area 23, featuring cult classic The Big Lebowski, starting at 7 p.m. White Russians will be available throughout the evening. The Area is usually closed on Mondays, but when there’s a darts tournament going on there, they open up and show a movie.

Theater

Reserve your seat in the midst of the battlefield where ambition, temptation and the supernatural lay siege to Scotland as Three Witches Productions presents Shakespeare’s Macbeth at Hatbox Theatre starting Friday.

One of William Shakespeare’s most popular and enduring plays, this dark tragedy is filled with complex characters, dark deeds, action, the supernatural and more.

Macbeth is the first full production of a Shakespeare play at Hatbox and is the first of two of the Bard’s works to be staged there this season.

Director Jill Pinard explained that, “The intimacy of the Hatbox enables us to focus on expressing Shakespeare’s language in a way that resonates with a modern audience yet is in keeping with the spirit of ‘hearing a play’ from Shakespeare’s time. While the language may be old, the themes have never been so relevant.”

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. until Feb. 18. Tickets are $17, $14 or $12 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

The Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Tuesday: 8:05

Wednesday: 8:05

Thursday: 8:05

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

All times are p.m.

