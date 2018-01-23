Time to lace up those skates for a few laps

Skaters and hockey players get out onto the pond during the Winter Carnival at White Park in Concord on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

So far, it’s been a pretty good season for winter activities.

Between the cold snaps, plentiful snowstorms and the fact it’s still only January, cold weather enthusiasts have been reaping the benefits of what has been the most wintry winter in recent memory.

It seems like we’re usually well into the first month of the year before things really start to kick into gear on the winter fun schedule (if we even have snow), but people have been out there for many weeks. If conditions continue to be snowy and coldish, then we all should be able to enjoy things like ice skating, sledding – and slow walking – for the foreseeable future.

And since this is the Ice Skating Issue, we figured it might be a good time to remind you about all the great local spots where you can lace up the old skates and work on your Olympic routine. You don’t have much time, you know?

Concord

Luckily, the Granite State capital is home to many great places to glide across the ice.

Concord Parks and Rec maintain three locations in the city for skating. There’s the pond and rink at White Park – which will be pretty busy this weekend for Black Ice – but don’t worry, because there’s also the pond at Beaver Meadow Golf Course and the Rollins Park skating area.

Every day – when conditions allow – the Parks and Rec crew are out spraying down the skating surfaces to give you the best possible ice to practice those moves on, teach the kiddos how to skate or get pulled around by your dog (we’ve actually seen it).

Conditions can change from day to day so check facebook.com/ConcordParknRecDept before heading out.

There are also little ponds and lakes in the city that aren’t maintained, but can be used for skating. But just be careful because it’s really a skate-at-your-own-risk thing out there. If you’re not sure how to tell if ice is safe, we found this guide thanks to N.H. Fish and Game at wildlife.state.nh.us/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.

And while a lot of people associate ice skating with the great outdoors, don’t forget that Everett Arena is also a fantastic option – and it helps block out the elements.

Skating hours are Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through March 11. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available for an additional $5.

Bow

The town pond is open to the public for skating – weather permitting.

Make sure you read and obey all signs, as pond will be posted if it’s opened or closed.

You can call the Bow Recreation Office at 223-3920 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more or search Bow Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

