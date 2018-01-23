Check out four fun reading events

Gibson’s Bookstore

On Thursday, at 5:30 p.m., Gibson’s Bookstore will host Gazmend Kapllani, as he presents his story, A Short Border Handbook: A Journey Through the Immigrant’s Labyrinth.

After spending his childhood in Albania, and fantasizing about life across the border, Kapllani escapes to Greece – only to get banged up in a detention center. As he and his fellow immigrants try to find jobs, they begin to plan their future lives in Greece, imagining success that is always beyond their grasp. The sheer absurdity of both their plans and their new lives is overwhelming. Both ironic and emotional, Kapllani interweaves the story of his experience with meditations upon “border syndrome” – a mental state, as much as a geographical experience – to create a brilliantly observed, amusing and perceptive debut. And a timely one at that, given that immigration is again at the forefront of politics both in the U.S. and Europe.

It’s an exhilarating and darkly comical exploration of migration and borders.

Concord Library

The library will host Family Storytime on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with stories, fingerplays, songs, and fun.

On Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Toddle Tales offers fun activities to help your toddler prepare to learn to read.

Bow Library

Family Storytime will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. and is geared toward children up to age 5.

Activities include stories, songs, fingerplays, creative movement and simple crafts.

