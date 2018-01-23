Mother Nature has forced Black Ice to move

Concord's Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament kicked off Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, and continues through the weekend at White Park. (NICK STOICO / Monitor staff) The scene at the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament at White Park Saturday. GEOFF FORESTER Concord High School freshman Casey Ingrahan, right, keeps warm by the bonfire with her friend Abby Sawyer at the Black Ice tournament Saturday. GEOFF FORESTER Teams compete at the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament at White Park in Concord Saturday. GEOFF FORESTER

(Editor’s note: A funny thing happened on the way to the office for deadline Monday morning. We were informed that the annual Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament had been postponed – yet again. Since we couldn’t just scrap the whole issue, we made the decision to run the story, but wanted to make sure eveyone knew exactly what was happening.)

The tournament, scheduled for White Park this weekend, will now be held Feb. 8 to 11, at the same place, at the same time with the same festivities.

“The schedule will run the same as it would have,” said organizer Chris Brown on Monday. “The only thing is, potentially, there could be some teams that drop out that can’t make it.”

The extended forecast called for temps in the 40s on Saturday and rain on Sunday, neither of which is ideal for pond hockey.

“It’s tough going into it knowing you might not be able to finish, so we made the decision to move it,” Brown said.

This is the third time the tournament has been postponed and second year in a row.

So make sure you keep this here two-page spread hanging around for the next couple weeks. We’ll still do a little story the week of, but probably not to this level.

And just remember, don’t go to White Park this weekend for the Black Ice tournament because it won’t be happening. But you can still go skating – hopefully.

The weekend of Feb. 8 to 11, the White Park skating pond is going to be busy – and we mean really busy.

With eight man-made hockey rinks filled by teams in 10 divisions battling it out for bragging rights, it’s worth the price of admission to take in the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament. Oh, and by the way, it’s free to go and watch.

The tournament kicks off Feb. 8 and runs all the way through Feb. 11. With 98 teams signed up for the eighth annual tourney, there’s going to be more than enough ice action to satisfy even the most crazed hockey enthusiasts.

“It’s the biggest tournament we’ve ever had,” said Brown before the postponement. “We’re extremely pleased at where it presently stands now. It has exceeded our wildest dreams where it is now.”

If you’ve never been, you should definitely make a plan to catch a game or two – or an entire day. The tournament is a throwback to old school pond hockey. You know, when you’d get a bunch of your friends together and cruise around the pond for hours on end, with some playing on boots and with brooms.

Below, you’ll find a ton of information you need to know about the four-day hockey extravaganza. As always, there could be more up-to-date info after our publication (especially since it’s more than two weeks away), so make sure you visit blackicepondhockey.com for more.

Games

The games are four versus four with no goalies. There’s no real need for a netminder as the goal consists of a wooden box that stands just two feet high by six feet wide, with two, one-foot openings on either end.

Games are two, 15-minute halves (running time) with a three-minute break in between. If everything goes according to plan, each team will play four games (two on the Friday and two on the Saturday), plus playoffs – if they finish high enough in their division to advance to the semifinals.

Youth

While the big boys and girls get to battle it out in the official Black Ice tournament, let’s not forget about the kiddos.

There will also be a youth component to the tournament with Thursday Night Lights, as 10 teams from Concord Youth Hockey will be on the White Park ice from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Concord Youth Hockey Dynomites will practice on the White Park rink from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on that Friday and the first annual youth hockey shinny tournament is scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 10).

This is a golden opportunity to see the local hockey stars of tomorrow, and who knows, some may even play in a future Black Ice tournament.

Divisions

Organizers have really created an opportunity for just about any adult to play. There are divisions that will feature some really good players and be highly competitive, while others are more geared toward a group of friends who haven’t played together for decades.

The tournament expanded to 10 divisions this year to accommodate the highest number of teams yet.

“That’s really the max we can handle,” Brown said.

The 18-plus open elite division is where some of the best players will be competing. There’s also the 18-plus open division, as well as the 18-plus recreation A and B.

There are 18-plus open and recreational divisions for the woman players out there, along with 35-plus A and B, and 50-plus A and B, for the more seasoned male skaters.

Other events

While the action on the ice is absolutely the star of the show, there’s lots more to take in at the weekend long event.

In previous years, spectators had to mostly battle the elements, but now they have a place to go warm up – and have some family fun. The heated tents will feature interactive games for the youngsters, like a radar gun for hardest slapshots and an accuracy shooting game.

“There’s going to be a bunch of activities that the whole family can enjoy,” Brown said.

Friday (two weeks from now) will include the creation of snow and ice sculptures at White Park beginning at noon, while there will also be sculptures infront of the Barley House, O Steaks and Seafood and an ice bar at Cheers.

There will be roaring bonfires to keep you warm while taking in the on-ice action on Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.) Live music will be happening inside the warming tent, with October Son’s from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and local legend The Dusty Gray Band from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

An Atlas Fireworks show will close out the day on that Friday, while Evo Rock will have a climbing wall on Saturday.

General Info

If you’re curious about how you’re going to eat while at the tournament, there will be a contingent of food trucks for each day.

Public skating will take place on Rink 9 on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t forget to taste some of 603 Brewery’s Black Ice Ale that will be available on tap and in six-packs all over town during the tournament.

While you’re more than welcome to chance finding a space at or around White Park, parking will be at a premium. Concord High’s parking lot will be used on Saturday and Sunday, as will the UNH School of Law.

There will be a shuttle bus that will bring folks to and from the downtown area. If you live in that area of town, they might even come pick you up. All you have to do is call or text 491-1389 or 491-2497 to get a ride – within reason, of course.

“If it’s in the general downtown area, we’ll come get you,” Brown said.

So in about two weeks, get out there and enjoy the festivities. Since there’s always chance of more changes, check out blackicepondhockey.com for the most up-to-date info.

Related Posts