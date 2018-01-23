Look – we found floating ice on Instagram!

Since this is the Ice Skating Issue, we wanted to find a skating-related photo on Instagram to use for this feature. However, through our travels, we didn’t really find much in the way of skating pictures, but we did find this here shot, taken by user @popnsnap, of an unusual formation of ice around a cluster of trees at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests Conservation Center. There’s clearly a shelf of ice just hangin’ out a good 3-plus feet off the ground. You sure don’t see that every day. Instagram user @popnsnap

Have you taken a cool photo somewhere around Concord? If so, put it on Instagram using the hashtag #concordnh so we can find it, and if it really blows us away, you might just see it in these pages some day.

