Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

It’s an interesting week on the entertainment front in Concord. There’s just one theater performance, but there are two comedy shows and a few concert series to take in this week.

Check them out.

Music

Tuesday

Scott Sosky will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Kid Pinky will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Heckel is on the bill at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Zooo Crew will take over Penuche’s about 9 p.m.

David William Ross will performe at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. as part of “Music Out of the Box” series. Ross will perform Latin and Turkish-inspired music for classical guitar. Tickets are $17, $14 or $12 at hatboxnh.com.

Friday

Don Bartenstein will play at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Evidence Lies with Poirier & McDowell will play at the Riverhill Grange (32 Horse Hill Road) at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30, as part of the Riverhill Grange Concert Series. The Riverhill Grange Concert Series creates an environment where the music is the only center of attention. There are no distractions that the typical bar or club would have – no bartenders (though events are BYOB), no game on the TV, no one shouting over the band, etc. Admission is by $10 suggested donation. Soft drinks and snacks will be included in the price of admission. The show is for all ages, but you must be 21 to BYOB and drink (obviously).

Kuggertor will play at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

The Jazz in January concert at Concord Community Music School will be held at 7:30 p.m., featuring the school’s jazz ensemble members Matt Langley, saxophone; David Tonkin, guitar; Tom Robinson, piano; Scott Kiefner, bass; and Tim Gilmore, drums. Special guest Steve Roy, multi-instrumentalist, will join the ensemble. This will be an evening of jazz, including Latin, swing and band originals, with plenty of musical surprises. And, Hermanos Cocina Mexicana will serve audience members a delicious buffet, included in the price of admission. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Go to ccmusicschool.org or call 228-1196 for more.

Saturday

Matt Poirier will play at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Fuzz Boxx will play at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Scrimmy the Dirtbag with Miketon and the Night Blinders will play at Penuche’s about 9 p.m.

5 Stones will rock Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Ken Budka will be on stage at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Saints and Liars will play at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

The Concord Community Concert Association presents Tom Gallant and Frisson at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Frisson is a nine-piece ensemble featuring New York City’s finest young classical musicians. Tickets are $20 and available at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store or at the door. Call 344-4747 for more.

Sunday

John Franzosa will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

It’s open mic night at Penuche’s. Get up and play.

Monday

John Franzosa will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Comedy / Theater

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. With smart, observational humor and a spontaneous interaction with a crowd that has become the stuff of legend, she swings on stage like a jazz musician. Tickets are $19 to $39 plus fees and can be purchased at ccanh.com.

Greg Boggis Presents standup comedy at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Join professional comedian Greg Boggis and his guests as they explore life through standup comedy. Tickets are $17, $14 or $12 at hatboxnh.com.

The State Ballet Theater of Russia presents Sleeping Beauty at the Cap Center at 3 p.m. With a company of approximately 60 dancers, its production of Sleeping Beauty features detailed sets and costumes, along with authentic Russian choreography. Tickets are $20 to $58 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Lady Bird (R/2017/ 93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

All times are p.m.

