New farmers market opens in Penacook

When the days are short and cold this time of year, it’s nice to have a little reminder of the warmer times ahead. And going to a farmers market is the perfect way to help the thought of summer creep in.

Sure, the winter versions are indoors and don’t have quite the same selection when it comes to fresh fruits and veggies (some things just aren’t available right now), but it’s definitely worth the trip. It gets you out of the house and provides a great way to shop from local farmers.

You all probably know about the Winter Market at Cole Gardens that is held every Saturday through mid-April, but now there’s another local spot to satisfy all your farmers market needs.

On Wednesday afternoons from now through some point in April, Riverhill Grange (32 Horse Hill Road in Penacook) is hosting a new winter market for any and all to enjoy. The market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and opening day in this week.

It was a bit of a last minute decision to put the market together, so there are still plenty of spots available for those farmers, bakers, specialized item makers to take part. It costs just $10 per space per week to set up shop and sell whatever you sell for a living.

“We’re trying to raise money for the grange,” said member Sara Hans. “And we had this indoor space available that’s heated, so we thought this would be a good option.”

Hans said the market is open to anything you typically think of at a traditional one – like meats, veggies, fruits, maple syrup, eggs and baked goods, as well as chocolates, soaps, coffee and much more.

“If they want to spend the $10 for a space, they’re more than welcome,” Hans said.

While it’s not the largest space out there, the grange hall still has enough room for 10 to 12 vendors – perfect for a winter market.

The hall is also available for other events, but you’ll have to talk to the powers that be for more on that.

If you don’t make it this Wednesday, don’t fret, because there’s always next week, the week after and the week after that.

For more info, email riverhillgrange@gmail.com or call 731-6223.

