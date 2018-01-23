Bulletin Board

Global Game Jam starts Friday

This weekend, teams of dedicated programmers, artists and musicians will gather at NHTI to take part in a worldwide game development event. Held simultaneously at more than 700 hundred sites in more than 90 countries, the 10th annual Global Game Jam will bring together teams of creative individuals who collaborate to create games given the same basic theme and technical constraints.

The jam begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the revelation of the secret theme for this year’s jam. For the next 48 hours, participants are invited to explore new technological tools, try on new roles and test their ability to design, develop, create and test a new game in just two days.

Anyone who would like to join Global Game Jam at NHTI should contact Greg Walek at gwalek@ccsnh.edu to reserve a spot. Participation is not limited to NHTI students. There is no entrance fee. The public is invited to drop by Little Hall about 5 p.m. Sunday for showings of the finished games.

For further information, visit globalgamejam.org.

Doug Schwarz

Guided tour of war posters exhibit

Join N.H. Historical Society’s Director of Collections and Exhibitions Wesley Balla on a guided tour of the Society’s exhibition of World War I posters on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Balla will discuss the themes of the exhibition and the stories behind these powerful works of art and propaganda. This program is included in the price of admission to the Society, which is $7, but free for Society members and children 18 and under.

Fore more, visit nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar.

Jenn Walton

ConcordTV hosting workshop Friday

Everyone has a story to tell about themselves, their business, their band. But how do you stand out in the multitude of social media platforms and endless video content begging for the attention of their audience? ConcordTV’s Telling Your Story through Video Marketing workshop – while covering the technical aspects of recording/editing video – dives into the concept of telling your story with authenticity and clarity.

The workshop will be held Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $75 and lunch is provided.

To register, call 226-8872 or email doris@yourconcordtv.org.

Doris Ballard

Love, Lust & Desire opens Jan. 30

McGowan Fine Art will host Love, Lust & Desire X, an annual group exhibition featuring the works of more than 60 different artists at affordable prices – $300 and under. The show will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 16, with a reception on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery’s new location, 2 Phenix Ave.

Call Julie Hamel at 225-2515 for more information, or email gallery@mcgowanfineart.com.

Julie Hamel

City receives community award

The City of Concord has been chosen by American City and County magazine as one of only six communities nationwide to receive its annual Crown Community Award.

This award recognizes communities that have undertaken new, impactful and innovative public projects; in our case, the Main Street Project. This recognition was featured in the January issue of the magazine.

City memo

Grief discussion group begins Feb. 5

Concord Regional VNA is offering Life After Loss, an eight-week adult grief discussion group on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 5 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St.

Trained grief facilitators provide an opportunity for grief support and education to participants who have suffered a recent loss. Participants are encouraged to share their thoughts, feelings and challenges associated with grieving. Facilitators and participants share tools they have learned that have been helpful in their grief journey.

The group size is limited to 12 participants and sessions are free. Registration is required. To register, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Order your new trees and shrubs

Looking for new and exciting items for your property? Order from the Merrimack County Conservation District’s annual fundraiser.

This year we are offering a mixture of old favorites as well as exciting new varieties of trees, shrubs, fruit trees, small fruits, composting items, bulbs, and N.H. grown plants. Whether you are looking for a new variety for a sunny or shady spot in your yard, thinking about adding a new color to your current perennial grouping, or interested in adding vegetation to benefit wildlife, the Merrimack County Conservation District has what you need.

Orders will be taken through March 16. People will be able to pick up their orders at Carter Hill Orchards on May 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. You may download an order form and description guide at merrimackccd.org, email info@merrimackccd.org, or call the office at 223-6020 to have one mailed to you.

Stacy Luke

Free golf lessons at Beaver Meadow

Through the month of March, Beaver Meadow Golf Course Head Pro Phil Davis will be offering free lessons every other Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The next free lesson session is Feb. 2.

For details on how to receive free lessons and to sign up, visit bmgc.golf/ event/free-lesson- friday, or call the Pro Shop at 228-8954.

City memo

